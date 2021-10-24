Related news

That Facebook has some dangerous organizations on its platform is not a mystery in Spain or internationally. However, a new report from The Intercept has made it clear how serious the problem is, as Facebook would have ‘banned’ almost 1,000 groups with problematic social movements.

According to The Intercept, Facebook would have placed on a private list up to 986 problem groups characterized by being armed or dangerous groups and individuals, that is, “militarized social movements”. Some documents that until now were internal and that have come to light.

The list, dubbed “dangerous individuals and organizations”, includes groups that mainly they have weapons in their possession and that promote armed conflict, civil violence or looting in public protests. All of them removed from Facebook and cataloged by the social network in a dangerous scheme.

Almost 1,000 dangerous groups

These groups are made up for the most part by right and far right organizations and militias. Some organizations more closely linked to the left also appear on the list, such as anti-government, anarchist or anti-system associations. We also see hate groups like the Ku Klux Klan, white supremacists, QAnon-based organizations, or even Al Qaeda terror groups.

Although all these groups are prohibited from maintaining pages, profiles or groups, these are listed and cataloged in 3 levels. The first level includes hate and terrorism groups; no Facebook user can praise and support them. The second level includes “violent non-state actors”, that is, armed rebels or those also called “lone wolves”. The third tier are the militarized social movements that have much higher restrictions.

However, everything would indicate that this classification system is poorly designed. For example, in the documents there is an anarchist website called It’s going down, which tends to support violent acts and therefore would enter the group of groups that welcome these acts. But this is classified as an “armed militia group”.

The same is true for a subset of groups that belong to the boogaloo movement. This is a social movement that includes much larger groups and is anti-government, so it should be considered a militarized social movement. However, it is rated as a Tier 1 terrorist organization.

Accusations against Facebook

A few weeks ago, a former Facebook employee leaked a series of documents to The Wall Street Journal confirming the theory that the platform actively and consciously promoted this social polarization to profit. Later, this former employee testified in the United States Congress to confirm her version.

Some of Haugen’s harshest statements regarding Facebook read as follows: “[Los servicios y productos de Facebook] “They harm children, fuel division and weaken our democracy. The company intentionally withholds vital information from the public, the United States Government, and other governments around the world. “

“The documents I have provided to Congress demonstrate that Facebook has repeatedly misled the public about what its own research reveals about the safety of children, the effectiveness of its artificial intelligence systems, and its role in spreading divisive and extreme messages.” . Such statements have been denied by Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook.

For its part, Facebook already pointed out last year that the platform had identified up to 600 militarized social movements and erased more than 2,400 related pages with these groups.

In addition, 14,200 groups managed by them and 1,700 pages and 5,600 groups associated with QAnon had been deleted. Facebook has ensured that it has not published the list before so as not to put at risk the effectiveness of the moderation of these groups.

