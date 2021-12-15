Just the previous day was the premiere of Spider-Man: No Road Home – 91% and on social networks there are legions of trolls sharing spoilers, but one of the most shocking leaks is the first trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, movie which works as a sequel to the latest installment of Spider-Man. As those who are reading this text will imagine, there will be spoilers later.

As the title indicates, the second tape dedicated to Doctor Strange will show us the multiverse and the madness that it is capable of unleashing. The concept is well known in comics, but in the Marvel Cinematic Universe it was made known until the Loki series – 96% explained the reason why we had not seen anything of the multiverse, because a being named Kang, in an effort to avoid a war between multiverses, created a delicate special agency to supervise that there was only a timeline.

When that character died at the hands of Sylvie, the multiverse re-emerged, which gave rise to Spider-Man: No Way Home. If you want to avoid massive spoilers, it is best to refrain from social networks as much as possible. For the curious, we’ll just tell you what’s in the trailer, based on what Indiaglitz and Geekosity shared.

To understand the advance we must have seen Spider-Man: No Way Home, since in the end we will have Doctor Strange dealing with the consequences of “manipulating the fabric of the multiverse”. One of the big surprises is the appearance of Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, who upon seeing the Supreme Sorcerer, thinks he wants to punish her for what she did in WandaVision – 95%, but soon find out that he wants to ask for your help.

Gargantos is also confirmed to appear in the film, as one of the villains, and we see him throw a bus at Doctor Strange. In the end, the big surprise is that we have Doctor Strange Supreme, a character who appeared in the series What If …? – 84% in two episodes and that we will now see in live-action. The preview is said to take about two minutes.

As promised, with Spider-Man: No Way Home Y Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness We are facing stories that will mark a before and after in the franchise, with the introduction of characters whose power could far exceed anything seen so far. Most will recall that Doctor Strange Supreme spent centuries absorbing the powers of demonic beings from other dimensions, giving him power far above any other wizard. And in the last episode’s battle against Ultron, the Guardians of the Multiverse would not have had a chance had it not been for the superior magic of Doctor Strange Supreme, a being who out of love was able to destroy his entire universe.

Many fans of the franchise will surely prefer to wait and see Spider-Man: No Way Home before seeing the progress of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but as we said before, it is not a good time to be a Marvel fan and be on social networks, because spoilers arrive everywhere.

Many rumors have appeared about the possible integration of characters from the X-Men and The Fantastic Four in the new Doctor Strange movie, but so far we really know very little, what we can confirm from the leaked trailer is that it will be an adventure with so many comic book characters fans won’t be able to contain their excitement. The arrival of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to theaters is scheduled for May 2022, while that date arrives, we will have much to enjoy with Spider-Man: No Way Home.

