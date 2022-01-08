01/08/2022 at 21:28 CET

The Honor Magic V will be the company’s first folding. It is an ambitious horizontal folding phone, it will be the first with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipsetBut aside from a few advancements, Honor has kept the specs mostly under wraps. The leaked information offers a sneak peek of what’s to come next week.

The Magic V will have an internal 7.9 & rdquor; display, an OLED with a resolution of 2272 x 1,984 pixels. This display will have a 90Hz refresh rate.

As far as we know, there is no selfie camera on that internal screen, but there is one on the 6.45 & rdquor; front screen. It is also an OLED panel with a not too high aspect ratio of 21.3: 9 and an even higher refresh rate, 120 Hz. The selfie camera will have a 42 MP sensor (f / 2.4 aperture), according to the leaked data.

The camera setup on the rear will feature triple 50 MP sensors, including a wide (f / 1.9) and an ultra-wide (f / 2.2) module. The third module will be an “enhanced spectrum camera”, although it is not clear what this means.

It also has a 4,750 mAh battery, with fast charging of 66W. The exterior will be available in three finishes: a glossy black, a striped white and an orange faux fur back.

Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 accompanied with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage. Will work on Android 12 with MagicUI 6 ready to use, the latest aspect of Honor’s operating system, which will presumably feature some foldable features.