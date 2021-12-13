During The Game Awards 2021, SQUARE ENIX® has announced that FINAL FANTASY® VII REMAKE INTERGRADE will arrive for the first time at PC via the Epic Games Store on December 16, 2021. The expanded and visually enhanced version of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE, which took home the Best RPG and Best Soundtrack awards last year, includes a host of graphics, gameplay and system enhancements, as well as expanding this award-winning RPG from action with a new adventure titled FF7R EPISODE INTERmission.

The announcement trailer can be seen on YouTube at the following LINK.

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE for PC tells the story of Cloud Strife, a former SOLDIER turned mercenary who ventures into Midgar, a city fueled by mako energy, and helps a resistance group called Avalanche in their fight against the sinister Shinra Electricity and Energy Company. FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE also features an exciting new story arc, FF7R EPISODE INTERmission, which turns Yuffie Kisaragi into the limelight as she infiltrates Midgar City during the events of the main game.

With improvements to textures, lighting and background elements, as well as a fully customizable photo mode, FINAL FANTASY VII INTERGRADE for PC also supports 4K resolution, HDR, keyboards and mice, and XInput and DirectInput for controllers. As if that were not enough, the most powerful PCs can enjoy speeds of up to 120 frames per second.

This is the list of content * included in FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE for PC via the Epic Games Store: FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE and the FF7R EPISODE INTERmission DLC. The exclusive monster weapon for FF7R EPISODE INTERmission. Protections: Midgar bracelet, Shinra bracelet and Don Corneo bracelet. Accessories: superstar belt, mako crystal and angelic earrings. Summoning materials: ruby, chocobito and cactus.

* Summoning weapons, wards, accessories and materials will be available in the main menu gift box when the game launches.

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE is available for PlayStation®4. FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE is classified as PEGI 16 and will be available for PC on the Epic Games Store starting December 16, 2021.