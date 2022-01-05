01/05/2022 at 09:49 CET

Since this past Tuesday, BlackBerry phones with operating systems 7.1, 10 or PlayBook OS 2.1, or those that are previous, will stop working, following the decision of the Canadian company to cease the service of these devices.

BlackBerry, which before the dominance of Apple and Android phones decided in 2015 transform into a software company to quit phone production, has ensured that data, phone calls, text messages and emergency calls functions will stop working “reliably”.

The company, which is considered the inventor of smartphones and that before the appearance of iPhone Apple dominated the market, reported in December of the upcoming end of services for these devices.

The Canadian company added its appreciation to the “many loyal customers and partners” it has had throughout its history, which began in 1984 when Canadian entrepreneurs Mike Lazaridis and Doug Fregin created Research in Motion (RIM).

In 1999 RIM launched a pager capable of sending and receiving emails in addition to other notifications. The product was the first to be labeled with the BlackBerry name.

When Apple released its first iPhone in 2007, BlackBerry, with its physical keyboard, was the preferred phone of top executives, celebrities and politicians. In 2009, the Canadian company’s phones were the 20% of the smartphone market.

The company continued to bet on the physical keyboard and corporate clients while Apple did so on touchscreens without physical keyboard and individual consumers.

The pressure of iPhone and phones with Google’s Android operating system rapidly reduced phone sales BlackBerry. In 2013, the company announced that it was changing its name from RIM to BlackBerry in an attempt to relaunch its products.

But only two years later BlackBerry recognized that it could not compete with Apple and Android and announced that it would start a process to become a software company and stop producing phones.