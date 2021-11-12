Jaime Munguía will have a high-risk fight, before a fighter with great experience, blank and in a great moment, this Saturday in Anaheim, when he faces Gabriel “King” Rosado headlining a Golden Boy and Zanfer card that will be broadcast by Azteca 7, the House of Boxing.

Munguía (37-0-0, 30 ko’s) will risk his undefeated and his WBO Middle Intercontinental Championship, against Gabriel “King” Rosado (26-13-1, 15 ko’s) in a power-to-power fight that, although not announced as a knockout, it is clear that the winner is placed in priority position to play a world championship in the short term.

Tijuana’s Munguía will only make his second fight this year. Last May he knocked out Polish Kamil Szeremeta in 6 rounds, and this will be his fourth fight at Middleweight, after having been WBO Super Welterweight World Champion between 2018 and 2020, during which time he made five defenses.

His rival, “King” Rosado, comes from winning the WBA Continental Americas and WBO International Super Middleweight Championships, after rising from the canvas in the first round to knock out then-undefeated Uzbek Bektemir Melikuziev in the third.

Throughout his career, Rosado has faced rivals such as Daniel Jacobs, Maciej Sulecki, Martin Murray, Willie Monroe, Joshua Clotey, David Lemieux, Jermell Charlo, Peter Quillin and Gennado Golovkin.

Since 2016, Rosado has suffered four defeats, and none have been on the fast track. Two of them, before Martin Murray and Daniel Jacobs, were by majority and divided decisions respectively, in results that generated controversy.

In addition to the advantage in the international brushing and firing, the “King” also has the advantage in terms of the “covered canvas”, because while he has been in the ring for 308 rounds in his 41 fights in professional boxing, Munguía accumulates 155 rounds in his 37 bouts.

This Saturday’s function at the Honda Center in Anaheim will have a large Mexican participation in support.

THE PRESS CONFERENCE

This Thursday the final press conference of the function was held, in which Munguía and Rosado showed respect, but also confidence that they will go out with their arms raised this Saturday.

“I consider it to be the best preparation I have had in my entire career, I feel excellent, very strong. Having gone up to medium weight I have felt better, my body has adapted better, I feel very strong, we have made a great team with Erik Morales, I have learned many things from him and we are going to show it this Saturday. Rosado has a lot of experience, it’s going to be a great fight, and we’re going to win, ”said Munguía.

“We had a great camp with Freddie Roach, a lot of practice, a lot of condition, great sparring, all the details were taken care of. I’m in a great moment for my experience, for working on the details, for making a wonderful team with a coach who is a hall of fame who guides me and helps me. I have never given up, I have always tried to show that I am a great fighter, that I can improve and that I can continue to advance and I will prove it on Saturday, ”said Rosado.

The American of Puerto Rican roots considered that the fight comes at a great moment, since they both fought in the same role last June, they both won by knockout and the fight became natural, “people asked for it, I’m a fighter, I’m here to fight against the best, that’s why I took the fight, “Rosado said.

Fernando Beltrán believes that Munguía is a boxer with great potential and talent, and compares him to one of the greatest Mexican boxers of all time.

“He is special because he is very similar to Erik Morales, they have been very disciplined, they showed talent from an amateur, they were world champions at 21 and kept improving. Munguía will be the face of Mexican boxing in the coming years, ”said Beltrán.

MEXICAN SUPPORT

And this participation includes the duel between two Mexican boxers in flyweight, between the multi-champion Arely Muciño (29-3-2, 10 ko’s) and Jacky Calvo (14-6-2, 1 ko) in a fight that will have a particularity for women’s boxing, since the fight will take place in 10 rounds of 3 minutes each, and not 2 as usual in fights between women.

In addition, Diego de la Hoya (22-1-0, 10 ko’s) will end two years of inactivity, facing Jalisco-born José Santos González (23-9-1, 13 ko’s) in a 10-round featherweight fight.

Another Mexican in action will be South Californian Paul Valenzuela Jr (26-9-0, 17 ko’s) who will put undefeated D’Mitrius Ballard (20-0-1, 13 ko’s) to the test in a 10-round middleweight fight.

And the Mexican William “Camarón” Zepeda (23-0-0, 21 ko’s) will put his undefeated and his WBA Lightweight Continental title at stake, against the Filipino John Vicente Moralde (24-4-0, 13 ko’s ) in a duel that is expected from power to power.