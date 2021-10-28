Jackie Nava and Mariana Juárez met face to face this Wednesday, at a press conference, and agreed that he will offer, next Saturday, a spectacular fight, with a lot of action, and used the term “wars.”

The “Princesa Azteca” Nava (38-4-4, 16 ko’s) and “Barby” Juárez (55-10-4, 19 ko’s) will meet this Saturday, at the Tijuana Municipal Auditorium, leading an interesting evening with Zanfer , which will be broadcast by Azteca 7, the House of Boxing, at the national level, and by Space at the international level.

In the press conference held this Wednesday, Nava said that she respects the experience and tour of the ring of “Barby”, but that she made a great preparation and will enter the ring highly motivated.

“I feel very happy to return home and face this fight, ‘Barby’ is a great fighter, a great champion, and I am convinced that this fight is going to be very good, a war, between two Mexican warriors,” he said. Nava.

For her part, Mariana Juárez warned that Tijuana is like her second home, since she lived here for three years, directed by José “Olivaritos” Morales, the father of “Terrible”, and from where she rebounded to win her first world championship.

“Whoever does not respect Jackie’s career, a career full of success based on work, discipline, apart from being a great woman, a great mother, it will be a spectacular fight, we are two shock fighters, two Mexicans who never crack, and the fight comes to us at a great time “, sentenced” Barby “.

In the contest between Jackie Nava and Mariana Juárez, the WBC Super Bantamweight diamond belt will be in dispute, a duel that will be supervised by the president of the organization, Mauricio Sulaimán.

The president of Zanfer, Fernando Beltrán, assured that for his company, and for him personally, it is a pride to present this fight.

“It is one of the most important fights in the history of Mexican women’s boxing, both are an example of women and female boxers, I am convinced that they will offer us a great fight, because the quality and professionalism of both is unquestionable,” he said. Beltran.

The show will have an attractive backing, being Elvis “Rockanrolero” Torres from Tijuana (19-1-2, 11 ko’s) against Monterrey’s Erick Encinia (14-4-1, 5 ko’s) at 8 rounds in Lightweight, Bryan Mercado ( 21-2-0, 4 ko’s) against Carlos “Grillo” Mejía (6-2-1, 2 ko’s) in 8 rounds in Mosca and Bryan Mercado (19-1-0, 15 ko’s) against former Olympian Elías Emigdio (8-1-2, 3 ko’s) to 8 rounds in Supergallo, the duels that will go up before the main turn.

This Friday the medical check-up will take place starting at 10:00 a.m., and the weight ceremony starting at 12:00 p.m., at the Grand Hotel Sede.

The function next Saturday, at the Tijuana Municipal Auditorium, will be with the public present, starting at 5:00 p.m., following the prevention and health protocols of the health authorities and the Tijuana Box Commission.