PHOENIX – November 11, 2021 – Two-time undefeated world champion David “The Red Flag” Benavídez and super middleweight contender Kyrone Davis went head-to-head during their final press conference this Thursday on the eve of their fight, which will be the main event this Saturday, November 13 live on SHOWTIME as part of a Premier Boxing Champions event from the Phoenix Footprint Center.

José Benavídez, David’s older brother and veteran contender, was also featured prominently at Thursday’s press conference alongside his Argentine opponent Francisco Emanuel Torres. The two will meet in the 10-round co-main event starting at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The Benavidez brothers want to impress their people when they fight again in their hometown this Saturday night, marking the first time they have both entered the ring in Phoenix since 2015.

Next, the statements of the boxers this Thursday at the Footprint Center:

DAVID BENAVÍDEZ

“This time, my preparation has been tremendous. Hats off to Kyrone Davis for agreeing to this fight, but I have a knockout streak and I plan to keep it going this Saturday night. The fans want to see knockouts, and that’s what I want to give them.

“I’m excited to get back to fighting people in the stands after having my last couple of fights in the bubble. The energy will be tremendous.

“We went back to training immediately after Davis was announced as a replacement. I’m just glad the date was saved. I have trained with several different sparrings and am used to adapting to several different styles. I will adapt to what my rival does this Saturday.

“I have had a lot of support from the people here (in Phoenix) and it has been spectacular. The last time I was here it was as a preliminary to my brother. I already want to feel the energy of the people again.

“Once my opponents feel my pressure, they realize that my strength is different. I want to see how (Davis) will react to my power, my combinations and my speed. I’m going to do my best, and I’m going to have fun.

“I’m not thinking of Canelo, just Kyrone Davis. I am excited to give my fans a good show and show how hard I have trained, as if this were a world title fight. I’m ready for whoever comes next.

“I will always try to knock out my rival. Not just Kyrone, but anyone who comes after him. I am a warrior and I will give you a war. It will be a great night for my brother and me.

“My brother continues to be my role model, I continue to admire him a lot. We try to stick our heads out of each other when we spar and maybe we don’t talk for days after that since we fight so seriously, but he motivates me every day. Especially because of how he has recovered from his injury.

“Kyrone Davis is smart and knows what he’s up against. We are not afraid of each other, and that will make this a great fight.

“Having our entire family here is everything to us. I spent a large part of my childhood at the Central Boxing Gym. The first mural was of my brother, and I said that I wanted to emulate him. Knowing that Phoenix supports us motivates me a lot. “

KYRONE DAVIS

“Sometimes you want to climb steps, but you stumble. I’ve seen that happen multiple times. My job is to make Saturday night not ideal for him. I’m going to enjoy it and do my best.

“I have been doing this my whole life. Accepting a fight with only two weeks’ notice doesn’t affect me in the least. For someone to try to cheat is disrespectful to boxing. Accepting this fight is my duty to the sport.

“This fight will be world class, and I came to win. I have shown that I am capable of fighting at this level when I faced Anthony Dirrell. That performance allowed me to get this fight, and I’m going to give them a show so that we can all have fun.

“All Good things are finally over. His knockout streak is notorious, but who your opponent is also matters. They nickname me ‘Shut It Down’, don’t give up. He’s supposed to want to show off, but I just want to win

“I’m always ready. When they call me and tell me it’s time to fight, I’m ready. I have previous experience taking fights at the last minute. Seeing my name on the main card is rewarding, but I didn’t come here to say anything else. I came to win.

“I am an intelligent and versatile boxer who adapts to his rival. We already have an appropriate strategy.

“I’ve never been beaten weighing more than 160 pounds, I’ve only lost going down to 154. I feel great at this weight and I’m ready for anything both mentally and physically.

“I guarantee you a great fight, and I guarantee that I will be the winner.”

JOSÉ BENAVÍDEZ

“I have had a great preparation. I never stopped loving boxing beyond being away for a few years. What’s more, now I love him even more. I’m coming to drop bombs this Saturday, starving for glory and ready to feast.

“I drew many valuable lessons from my last fight. Now I am a different animal, and I keep my word. Better that (Torres) not run this Saturday. I came to break his ribs with blows to the body.

“I don’t care how active Torres has been. He has never seen someone with my kind of strength. You better be ready for this Saturday night.

“(Torres) is inept, just as inept as the inept he has faced. I am back to defeat this clown and show everyone that I will be the next 154 pound world champion. .

“I have always loved boxing since I was little. Now that I have children, I am more motivated than ever and grateful to my entire family for offering their support during this extensive training. I am happy with my current moment.

“We have been through a lot and I am simply grateful to all those who have supported me. It’s been six years since the two of us fought at home, but we love this place. Meanwhile, I keep learning new things every day.

“My brother and I tried to outdo each other to get to the top. There is no better sparring partner than him. It is not a rivalry, but a tool for mutual motivation ”-

FRANCISCO EMANUEL TORRES

“I am grateful to have this opportunity and I am excited to be able to fight this Saturday night. This is the most important fight of my life, and I can’t let it pass me by. This is the scenario that I have dreamed of since I was a child and I will make the most of it.

“(José), you can say whatever you want on top of this scene, but it is one thing to say something and quite another to do it.

“I trained very hard for this fight and I am ready for anything. I don’t care if I’m a visitor or if I’m not a favorite, I’m used to that.

“I don’t care what (José) says. I only focus on what I have to do to win.