TAMPA, Florida (December 16, 2021) – Undefeated professional boxer and international superstar Jake “The Troubled Kid” Paul stood alongside former mixed martial arts world champion Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley throbbing for his highly anticipated rematch during the final press conference that took place this Thursday afternoon before they both star in the SHOWTIME PPV main event this Saturday, December 18 from the AMALIE Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The press conference also featured the presence of seven-time world champion Amanda “La Verdadera” Serrano face to face with Spanish lightweight champion Miriam Gutiérrez in the co-main event, former Utah Jazz point guard and three-time member. of the NBA All-Star Game Deron Williams, and legendary San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore, who will face off in a four-round heavyweight fight, and undefeated 140-pound contender Liam Paro, who will battle against another undefeated like Puerto Rican Yomar Alamo in the inaugural pay-per-view contest.

starting at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Anthony Taylor and Chris Avila were also present in anticipation of their non-televised contest as part of the eight-round preliminary undercard for the super middleweight.

Paul and Woodley will meet once again after Paul’s split decision win over Woodley in front of a packed stadium in Cleveland four months ago. The former UFC champion was known to be the toughest opponent of Paul’s career thus far, and the first to make him fight until the final bell rings. The judges’ scorecards were 77-75 for Paul, 77-75 for Woodley and 78-74 for Paul.

Here’s what the fighters had to say Thursday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa:

JAKE PAUL

“I am amused as someone considered a professional boxer like Tommy Fury gets sick and doesn’t want to fight. I have fought sick and injured before. It’s about doing your job.

“This will not be a problem for me. They pay me a lot of money to beat the guy I beat before. This is like robbing a bank

“We add a $ 500,000 bonus to Woodley’s contract if he manages to knock me out in this fight, but I personally don’t need anything else. I already have it all.

“My career now is about keeping people’s mouths shut… We are here to raise the stakes

“Just because I’m paying him to try to beat me doesn’t mean I’m going to do it. What’s more, I consider it an advantage for me since he will go out to fight careless.

“I hurt him multiple times during our opening fight, and I couldn’t even get my best shot. It was a bad night for me and I was still able to defeat him. You should be ashamed of yourself.

“You better tune in to this fight on SHOWTIME PPV, because if you don’t you will be missing one of the best fights of all time.

“My sparring has hit me harder than Woodley. Some of those sparring were very powerful. He won a UFC title with his right hand, but I absorbed it without a hitch. “

TYRON WOODLEY

“When they called me for this fight, I thought that these things happen for a reason. Everything lines up. He had a weird feeling about Jake fighting Tommy Fury. They didn’t even have to finish the sentence before I said yes for the rematch.

“I am excited about the opportunity to redeem myself. We got to know each other very well that night in the ring. Respect is mutual, but unfinished business remains.

“You have to be patient to knock someone out in this sport. You must respect his power and I will not pretend that he has no strength, as we both possess it.

“The second half of the fight saw me corner him. I had hurt him, but he was not beaten. Maybe I could have done more, but I had to trust my instincts.

“He would run away every time I hit him, but I hit him back when he hit me. If you hit me hard, why didn’t I go back?

“The August 29th was a Christmas present in advance. The night of December 18 will be bad for Jake Paul. This is the ninth round.

“Jake was on the run during the first fight and I would see him run rather than hit hard. I’m giving him a 10 out of 10 for his speed going backwards, he should be a football cornerback.

“I’m not going to criticize his goals, but mine is to crush him.”

AMANDA SERRANO

“This fight is very important to me. Miriam is a tough and tough fighter who has accepted the challenge of facing me, and now my duty is to overcome her. There have been a lot of hits lately and I know she wants to surprise. I have trained very hard to fight in a great way.

“We know Miriam is tough as she made it to the final bell against Katie Taylor. We will have to fight at our best and stay focused on Saturday night.

“I have already stopped lightweight opponents in the past. My power is real and it doesn’t matter what the division is. Gutierrez is a natural boxer at 135 pounds and I am ready to put my power to the test once more. “

MIRIAM GUTIERREZ

“This is an incredible experience, and having the opportunity to face a seven-division champion like Amanda Serrano is, too. I came to fight the best. My fight against Katie Taylor under different circumstances, training was more difficult during the pandemic as everything was closed. Now I am here ready to enjoy the whole experience with the fans and the atmosphere of the stadium.

“Every boxer is different, from Amanda to Katie Taylor and me. I have prepared myself to face the best.

“Amanda will be a great test for me. I want to see that I am faced with the most demanding challenges ”.

DERON WILLIAMS

“This fight is between two high-level athletes in their respective sports who have decided to dedicate themselves to boxing. It will be interesting since neither of them have fought before. There is no video of us, they will have to see us live on December 18 to know what happens,

“There is a stigma, they say that basketball players are somewhat sensitive. I came to show that it is not like that. I have been training in mixed martial arts for a long time and I have enjoyed this process, training very seriously. They will see it this Saturday ”.

FRANK GORE

“I am very excited to have this opportunity. Many people will be amazed at my abilities. I have trained very seriously and I will show my ability to the whole world this Saturday night.

“It is going to be a very good fight, and I respect my rival. I don’t see Deron as a basketball player. Whoever enters the ring must be resistant, and I know that he is with his past training in wrestling and mixed martial arts.

“I have never been considered the favorite in my career, but it doesn’t bother me. I’m ready and people will see good things on Saturday night. “

LIAM PARO

“My training camp was ideal. I guarantee you that the difference between the two this Saturday will be abysmal. I will be greatly recognized as a world-class boxer on an international level. I came to conquer the 140-pound division in a devastating way. “

YOMAR ALAMO

“He can say what he wants, but he must also respect that I, too, have beaten undefeated fighters before. You should know that this will not be easy.

“I love when people underestimate me. In the end it will just be him and me inside the ring and I will prove my worth.

“I am not underestimating anyone. Of course, I promise you that victory will be mine. “

ANTHONY TAYLOR

“I have fought twice since I faced Tommy Fury and I have improved my level, I am finer and faster than ever.

“Now I have the opportunity to shut her mouth again. If Nate Díaz wants problems, we can solve them quietly. I come into this fight with a totally new arsenal.

“Chris Avila has nothing for me. Neither did his Army Diaz. I came to knock him out. “

CHRIS AVILA

“I came to do my thing and to finish the fight with my arm raised. There is nothing he does that I don’t have an answer to.

“This is an eight round fight, and that suits me. He doesn’t have what it takes, whatever he says, and he only ran during our mixed martial arts fight. I’m sure he will run again ”.