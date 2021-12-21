ABC / Craig Sjodin Michelle Young in “The Bachelorette.”

Michelle Young’s time on “The Bachelorette” has led to this. The Minnesota schoolmaster started the season with 30 men, but only two suitors remain. As they embark on their final dates for the season, the Bachelor Nation is left with a few questions: Is Young in love with both of them? Will they impress your family? Are men ready to propose to you? Will Young say “Yes”? Are they still engaged?

Here’s what you need to know about the date, time, schedule, and description of “The Bachelorette” season 18 finale:

“THE BACHELORETTE” 2021 END DATE AND TIME: Michelle Young’s season finale of “The Bachelorette” will air on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, from 8:00 to 10:01 pm ET. The live special “After the Final Rose” will follow immediately, broadcast from 10:03 to 11:00 pm ET.

FINAL SCHEDULE OF “THE BACHELORETTE” 2021: Michelle Young has only two remaining suitors on “The Bachelorette.” Following the typical franchise format, each will have one last one-on-one date with Young and meet his family. The men will look at the rings with Bachelor Nation’s favorite jeweler Neil Lane before deciding whether to propose to the Minnesota school teacher. If Young chooses, he will say “Yes” to Nayte Olukoya or Brandon Jones.

Young and his two finalists will appear on the live special “After the Final Rose” immediately after the finale.

INFORMATION ATFR “THE BACHELORETTE” 2021: The “After the Final Rose” special will air live after the finale from 10:03 to 11:00 pm ET.

“The roses have all been distributed, ‘The Bachelorette’ in person, Michelle Young, returns,” according to an ABC press release. Hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will lead the evening, guiding the emotional love and heartbreak discussions between Michelle and her last two men. Plus, appearances by Bachelor Nation fan favorites and some very special surprises you won’t want to miss. ”

FINAL CONTESTANTS OF “THE BACHELORETTE” 2021: Michelle Young has reduced from 30 contestants to just two: Nayte Olukoya and Brandon Jones.

Olukoya is 27, a sales executive from Austin, Texas, and Jones is a 26-year-old roving nurse recruiter from Portland, Oregon.

“THE BACHELORETTE” 2021 FINAL DESCRIPTION: Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette” comes to a conclusion in the finale. According to the ABC synopsis, “With two amazing boyfriends remaining, Michelle’s parents and sister join her in beautiful Mexico to meet the men who can join her family. The pressure is to impress, but will they hold the landing or come up short? After each boy meets the family and takes Michelle out on one last date, she will have to make a life-changing decision. Have you found your soul mate and will he kneel? “

HOW TO SEE THE FINAL OF “THE BACHELORETTE” 2021 ?: The season 18 finale of “The Bachelorette” will air on ABC. But if you don’t have cable and want to watch it live, you can look into live streaming options.

