Possibly the most anticipated trailer of the whole year is here. ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ had already given us a first preview a few months ago in which Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus was the big surprise. We were also shown how a failed spell from Doctor Strange opened the door to the multiverse in Peter Parker’s neighborhood. It’s time to find out if Sony Pictures and Marvel have thrown a lot of surprises or if we’ll have to keep waiting for the Jon Watts movie to hit theaters in December:

The “visitors” from other universes star in this advance that promises many epic scenes from the hand of the villains Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) or Jamie Foxx’s Electro, who until now had only been hinted at. through the official poster. But without any doubt there is a very special moment that reminds those multiversal Spideys that do not finish making their appearance: the moment when MJ falls into the void … Not again, please!

Hours before publishing the trailer, the distributor released a video in which Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon and Zendaya reacted to the trailer. “People are going to go crazy when they see that piece“Batalon said near the end of the video. Guess what moment would be the one they just saw?

T-minus 24 hours until you get to see what they’re watching. ? New #SpiderManNoWayHome Trailer Tomorrow. @SpiderManMovie pic.twitter.com/9L8ZHdQTWA ? Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) November 16, 2021

In ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ we will see how Spidey’s life is turned upside down since Mystery (Jake Gyllenhaal) struck him one last and unexpected blow: aided by J. Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons) he exposed his true identity to everything the world. Desperate to regain his anonymity, he goes to the Sanctum Sanctorum to ask Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help. But something goes wrong and Peter will have to face new threats … that don’t come from his timeline..

Mentor nothing

Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon return to lead the cast, again accompanied by Marisa Tomei and Jon Favreau. Benedict Cumberbatch returns to portray the Supreme Sorcerer, but will not mentor Peter again. Spider-Man is already a full-fledged superhero and, as such, he will have to fight his battles without hiding behind a new Tony Stark. Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters on December 17.