It is not usual to find WD SSDs with such capacity, below 100 euros. A great opportunity to speed up the data load of your PC.

Forget about loading times with this NMVe SSD with M.2 form factor from the prestigious brand Wester Digital (WD), one of the most reliable and safe.

The SSD M.2 WD Blue SN500 with 1TB capacity is 34% off. It only costs 89.95 euros on Amazon, sold and shipped in one day by Amazon itself.

In this type of components reliability is paramount, and Western Digital is one of the leading brands in the sector. You won’t find anything better at this price.

We are talking about an SSD with NVMe technology, that allows you to use the M.2 form factor for an ultra-thin card to install in a gaming PC, a laptop, or a PS5 console or Xbox Series X, without losing performance.

A very important piece of information is that it has a high capacity of 1 TB, you will not have storage problems. These very large SSDs are usually worth around 125 euros, so 89.95 euros is a great price.

Connects through Gen 3 PCI-e connector, which today have all the devices released in recent years, so you will not have compatibility problems.

Thanks to its NVMe SSD technology it is capable of achieving read speeds of up to 2,600MB / s, so you can load games, Windows, or any app, at blazing speeds.

Today it is an essential complement if you play video games, stream while you play, or edit 4K video.

also can write data at 1950 MB / sg, exceptional writing performance.

Its shelf life is 600 TBW, which means you can write up to 600TB of data without showing signs of exhaustion.

