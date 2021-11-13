Britney Spears he is finally free and it is that after 14 years Judge Brenda Penny of Los Angeles California, decided to end the guardianship. The Princess of pop is free to use without any legal hindrance to your fortune, valued at $ 60 million. What’s more, will be able to marry and even have children, which he could not do without asking permission.

The judge Brande Penny ended the pain and strong road that he lived Britney Spears 14 years quiet and five months between the courts. In this time, the singer managed to hire her own lawyer, remove her father from the control of the guardianship and finally gain the freedom to make her own medical, financial and personal decisions for the first time.

Through a recording, Britney assured that this Friday, November 12 it was “the best day” of his life, after the judge ordered the end of the legal guardianship about her and her heritage.

“OMG I love my fans so much it’s crazy! I think I’m going to cry the rest of the day! The best day of my life, praise the Lord. Can I get an amen? ”Britney said on her official Instagram account.

Britney Spears PHOTO IG britneyspears

The villain? Spears BLAMES mom for being the guardianship mastermind

More information about guardianship of Britney Spears, because on this occasion the singer shared that behind all this, there was actually her mother Lynne Spears.

The star assured that the mastermind behind the 13 years was actually his mother and not his father, Jamie Spears, as he has handled all these years.

This Tuesday, the singer shared on her account Instagram a long publication, which he already deleted, in which he revealed more about what he has lived All these years.

“At the time that i smile and I realize I haven’t done it in a long time! My mom worries and says, ‘You’re acting strange, what’s wrong?’ and I say, ‘Hello, my name is britney spears… Nice to finally meet you! My dad could have started Guardianship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave them the idea !!! I will never get those years back … she secretly ruined my life, “he said.

That is to say, that the “princess of pop” implied that her father did not have great capacity for everything he had to do as her legal guardian and her mother helped more than you think.

“So take your whole ‘I HAVE NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude and look at it! You know exactly what you did … my father isn’t smart enough to think of a guardianship .. . But tonight I will smile knowing that I have a new life ahead of me !!! “, he added.

