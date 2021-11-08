Eiza González talks about the loss of Octavio Ocaña | Instagram

After so much waiting, finally the famous Mexican actress and singer Eiza González speaks for the first time about the unfortunate loss of the actor Octavio Ocana, something that many of his fans expected him to do since the event.

Eiza González has taken to social networks to talk about the tragic and unexpected loss of Octavio Ocaña, her partner in ‘Lola, Érase Una Vez’.

The sudden loss of Octavio Ocaña undoubtedly caused a great commotion in social networks due to the affection that the viewer public felt for the young actor.

However, sadness also overwhelmed the celebrities who managed to work with him on various Televisa projects, and now it is Eiza González who dedicates some emotional words to him.

Through a few tweets, the actress Mexican announced that she has been trying for several days to assimilate the news of the sad loss of her partner in life in the telenovela ‘Lola, Érase Una Vez’ in 2007.

In the same way, he remembered the good times that he spent at his side and that he felt a lot of sadness for the way he left this world.

I’ve been trying to digest the terrible news about Octavio for several days. I want to share that my time with him at Lola was incredibly special, as he and I spent a lot of time together, including his family. What happened fills me with sadness and I still can’t assimilate it, ”he wrote.

It is worth mentioning that this tender message comes days after the netizens asked the actress to demonstrate before the loss of her partner, since until now she had been silent.

In another tweet, she mentioned that she regrets the loss and said goodbye to the actor remembering the nickname she gave her character in ‘Lola, Once Upon a Time’.

I hope that God has him in his glory and my heart goes out to his beautiful family. I am so sorry for this loss and they are in my thoughts and in my heart. RIP my dear louse! ”Were the emotional words used by Eiza González.

As you may remember, it was last Friday, October 29, that it became known that they took the life of Octavio Ocana in Edomex.

Official reports assure that he refused to stop when the authority asked him to do so, so he fled.

Undoubtedly, this event still has millions of people more than surprised, because so far they continue to extract more data related to what happened on that day.