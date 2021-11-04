It was in 2004 when Telemundo opted for one of the Colombian telenovelas that have impacted an era, it is about nothing more and nothing less than ?? Pasión de Gavilanes ??, which had Danna García and Mario Cimarro in the leading roles

The melodrama consisted of a total of 188 chapters that told the life of the brothers ?? Reyes ?? and his search for revenge for the death of his younger sister, but they never imagined finding love in the daughters of his worst enemy, the ?? Elizondo ?? sisters.

It should be noted that in 2008, Televisa made a remake that was highly questioned by the audience, this work was titled? Fire in the blood? with Eduardo Yañez and Adela Noriega in the main roles.

However, and according to the followers of the story, the Televisa version was harshly criticized for how they distorted the story, and since then they have begun to pressure Telemundo for a new installment.

The recordings of the second season in Colombia have already begun. Photo: IG / telemundo

And finally their prayers have been answered, and it was in mid-October when the famous Spanish-speaking network confirmed the second season with the original cast of ?? Pasión de Gavilanes ??.

It was through the production’s social networks, where the return of Mario Cimarro (Juan), Danna Garcia (Norma), Juan Alfonso Baptista (Óscar), Paola Rey (Jimena) and Natasha Klauss (Sara) was confirmed.

So far it is known that the production plans to be released in 2022, but the exact date of the new delivery has not been confirmed, but the recordings have already begun.

The family of ?? Pasión de Gavilanes ??

18 years have passed since the first delivery of the production; However, the creators have shared that the chronology of the story will place the characters 20 years after the events of the first part.

The actors have moved to Colombia, where not only the recordings are carried out, but also the first images of what promises to be a great success like those used by Telemundo have already been released.

In the images you can see that the chemistry between the protagonists is still intact, because ?? Juan ?? and ?? Norma ?? They will sparkle again in each of their images through the Telemundo network.

“Juan” and “Norma” return with the new generation of actors. Photo: IG / mariocimarro

Another of the stars that has left everyone with their mouths open is the actress Paola Rey, who looks as she appeared in the first installment, well? Like good wines? He has shown that maturity suits him perfectly.

The actress looks the same as 18 years ago. Photo: IG / paolarey

But the original cast has not arrived alone, because with them comes a new generation of actors to position themselves as the icing on the cake in this new installment.

One of those who joins the project is the actor of Mexican origin Bernardo Flores, who will play one of the children of ?? Norma ?? (Danna García) and ?? Juan Reyes ?? (Mario Cimarro).

The Mexican is happy about this new opportunity in his career. Photo: IG / bernardofloresmx

While little ?? Juan David ?? also returns, the baby that the protagonists had, because due to his physical characteristics many assure that he is the Colombian actor Juan Manuel Restrepo.

The Colombian is part of the new generation of actors in the plot. Photo: IG / juanmarpo25

New characters in the town of San Marcos

But this is not all, because the original characters of the plot will have to face the new crossroads of life with the arrival of new faces.

One of them is Alejandro López, remembered for his role as ?? Super Javi ?? of ?? The Lord of the Skies ??, and shared how happy he feels to enter the universe called ?? Pasión de gavilanes ??.

The new season of Telemundo’s success promises to be a novelty. Photo: IG / alejandrolopeztv

“You feel the good vibes in this wonderful cast,” wrote the Colombian actor next to this photo in which he poses with Kristina Lilley and Paola Rey.

It was also announced that Germán Quintero, posed in a picture next to Tatiana Jáuregui and Kristina Lilley, would be the one who gave life to the endearing character that almost two decades ago played ?? Jorge Cao ??.

