Today the official announcement was made about the date exact in which the Mexican Baseball League.

The start day is known

The LMB board of directors, through their social networks, stated that the league will start the April 21, 2022. This is great news, not only because it is already known when the championship will begin, but it will not stop enjoying Mexican baseball for a long period of time; since the Mexican Pacific League is currently in development, which has a deadline until January 22. Likewise, fans would only have to wait three months for the opening of the LMB and thus return to enjoy more baseball in Mexico.

April 2⃣1! ⚾️🙌 – Mexican Baseball League (@LigaMexBeis) October 22, 2021

The closing of the regular season will be on August 7 of the same year 2022, from there the Postseason stages would begin.

New season specifications

The following campaign of the Mexican Baseball League will consist of 810 games in total, which will be distributed in 90 commitments for each team.

The opening day will feature only one game that will be played at the Chevron Stadium, home of the current LMB champions: the Tijuana Bulls, and the following day (April 22) the other franchises in the league will debut.

Postseason Format

The same dynamic that the LMB has been experiencing over the years will continue. Will have four stages, which will be:

1st Playoff Zone Series Championship Series Serie del Rey

We take the opportunity to remember the historic comeback in the King’s Series of the 2020 season

Last season there were unforgettable experiences in the tournament, however, the comeback in the King’s Series by the Tijuana Bulls stole all the spotlights.

Tijuana were down 3-0 in the final series against the Yucatan Lions. Likewise, against all odds, the Tijuana team managed to overcome the adverse result and win the champion trophy.

TIJUANA WE HAVE MADE HISTORY! THE COMPLETE HAS BEEN COMPLETED AND WE ARE CHAMPIONS OF THE MEXICAN BASEBALL LEAGUE! 🏆😍 # SerieDelRey⚾️ # YoCreíEnToros🐃❤️ pic.twitter.com/3caw9RGgtM – Toros De Tijuana 🏆 (@TorosDeTijuana) September 16, 2021

Game 7 complete:

Part of the information taken from the official website of the LMB

Photo: El Nacional