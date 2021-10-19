Different users claim to have found a black hole in the middle of the ocean or what is much more mysterious, the island itself from the Lost series.

Google maps is one of the most used applications, and not only because it helps us to know what our next destination will be like or to take us there with the correct instructions, but also to browse different locations that are scattered throughout the world, and one of the that have recently gone viral it’s a kind of black hole in the middle of the ocean.

Although it is completely clear that black holes only exist in space, in the last few hours a small lost islet that some believe really resembles a black hole has been viralized, specifically in the northeast of Australia.

And it is that apparently more than a black hole it is a mysterious island but it is unlike anything we have seen before, by design, and many already believe that it is the island of the Lost series.

What has raised the suspicion of the community is that we are facing an islet of too dark color, with different waves that crash against it, and having absolutely nothing else around it.

The first suspicions regarding the color of this strange island is that it may have been censored by Google for some kind of reason, although another user believes he has the real explanation about the strange appearance of this island.

And it is that according to the user Goldenstar365 affirms that “the blue color around the island is a painted color so that the oceans look uniform on the maps. The islands are added by erasing part of that blue to allow the satellite image to be seen ”. The dark color can be trees, under a lush jungle.

It is not uncommon to find in Google more areas that are especially darkened so as not to reveal certain confidential information such as military bases, and now it seems that there are also mysterious islands.

As the community has inquired, we would be talking about this island being called Vostok, a place discovered by the Russian explorer Fabian Gottlieb von Bellingshausen in 1820. It is an island of 0.24 km², rises 5 m above sea level and belongs to the Republic of Kiribati, an island country northeast of Australia.

So if you’re close to that area, maybe you already have an upcoming mystery-filled tourist destination in mind.