Why wait? Childhood is a privilegedly flexible store of information, eager to receive everything that can facilitate the autonomy of a future citizen. The progressive awareness of the power of money is obviously one of the basic tools. The temptation to keep our children “pure” in an Arcadia where everything comes as if by magic, without cost, is more than selfish, negligent. From the small pay with which they buy sweets, the little ones need to understand the importance of finances to grow up healthy in this section as well.

The latest report PISA on the subject, entitled “Results. Are students smart about money?”, evaluated the competencies of 117,000 students, representing 13.5 million 15-year-old students in 20 countries of the United States. Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Spain was in 11th place, with 492 points, below the average and far from the 547, 537 and 532 of Estonia, Finland and Canada, respectively. Unfortunately, our teenagers seem to have a certain deficit. The solution is probably a few years ago.

Emma Quintela, area director of Santander Bank in Salamanca and Zamora and a volunteer trainer on several occasions in the Finance for Mortals workshops organized by the bank, believes that “financial education is necessary for all people from the early stages of school, being the home itself the first school for minors. It is important to learn to manage and know basic concepts – such as what income, expenses or savings are – that are linked to our decision-making as we progress in our personal and professional lives “.

The home itself is the cornerstone, especially in a country like ours, where a certain twisted notion of hidalgua finds it in bad taste to talk about money … until we need it and have to look for it where there is none. “The best starting school for financial education is our home, where parents with their daily behaviors are the mirror of the children”, Quintela remembers. Something as everyday and apparently unimportant as the typical comment “I need these shoes of this brand to play sports or go to school” can become, in the eyes of children, a test about “the domestic management that their parents do” .

A multitude of questions are raised which, if correctly formulated and shared, create a very valuable educational environment: “Do we functionally adjust our budget to the need for sports shoes? Do I need it? I understand what savings are How much income do I have and how many expenses? How do I generate savings? Do I understand the risks of my decisions? “

Furthermore, the need extends to all areas. “It is necessary to educate from the deficiencies of families at risk of exclusion, to those that can fall into excess, according to social class, always seeking the balance between need and reality and value the effort of saving,” says Quintela. For this reason, he believes that “financial education is a subject for everyone; governments, public and private institutions, schools, families, companies … It is a social responsibility that needs to have all the collaboration so that the impact on society is positive. “.

From the public sector, the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) and the Bank of Spain, for example, they have developed a Financial Education Plan, In response to OECD recommendations, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) and the European Commission, among other institutions. In addition to Spain, some 60 countries are designing or have already implemented national financial education strategies.

But the task also needs the impetus of the private sector. “The role of financial entities is already a reality and is fundamental,” explains Quintela. “In our case, for example, Banco Santander has been giving financial education workshops for almost ten years through Finance for Mortals, with volunteer employees who put their knowledge at the disposal of others. teaching basic concepts of financial culture at different levels, from minors of school age to university, and also to groups at risk of exclusion, complementing the training with motivational sessions and skills in personal development “.

The work of “Finance for Mortals”, moreover, brings satisfaction in two directions. Students learn, but teachers also acquire something very valuable. “I am very proud that Banco Santander gave me the opportunity to share my knowledge and enrich myself by collaborating in financial education with the support of the entire educational and university community in my city,” says Quintela.

“I have been fortunate, for example, to be able to go to my daughter’s school with the Finance for Mortals program before the pandemic. It was a very satisfying and motivating experience and I am looking forward to retaking this training like the rest of the bank volunteers in Salamanca and Zamora, whom I always thank for their generosity, commitment and availability to add value to society and share knowledge so that children learn to save, which is very necessary. “

