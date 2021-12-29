12/29/2021 at 12:04 CET

.

The storm left on January 8 and 9 a “historic” snowfall, according to what the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) without specifying how many years you have to go back to see something similar, and it was followed by a cold wave that was also “exceptional” that lasted until the 17th.

Almost a year after the passage of the storm Filomena that left a devastating trail in more than half of Spain and tons of snow on the streets of cities not used to these extreme phenomena, such as Madrid or Malaga, the wounds remain open to the waiting for state aid, which will begin to arrive in the first quarter of 2022.

Both phenomena caused four deaths (a couple in Malaga, a man in Madrid and another in Zaragoza), paralyzed the economy and reduced mobility to a minimum.

Roads blocked, drivers trapped, train running suspended, Non-operational airports, closed classrooms and, in some cases, a new confinement that recalled the worst days of the pandemic were some of the consequences of this catastrophe, among which the hundreds of thousands of trees that did not survive and as many that remained. battered.

26% of the 1.7 million trees that the Madrid city council has in conservation (440,987) were affected to a greater or lesser extent, and 5% (94,115 specimens) fell due to the weight of snow and ice or were felled, because they could not be saved.

However, despite the forest masses being decimated, specialists such as the director of the National Heritage Gardens and Forests Service, Ángel Muñoz, consider that Filomena has served to generate a kind of “own natural selection”.

Help is slow to arrive

Two days after the cold wave disappeared, the Minister council approved the declaration of a catastrophic zone in eight autonomous communities (Andalusia, Madrid, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Asturias, Aragon, La Rioja and Navarra), which included aid exempt from the payment of personal income tax in the repair of damage to homes, businesses or public facilities, so that recovery does not suffer delays, and aid for personal injury (death or disability).

Congress validated on June 10 the decree law that expanded the aid to compensate the damages caused by Filomena, including the agrarian sector, and four months later, on October 20, the ‘Official State Gazette’ published the call for subsidies to alleviate the damage caused by the storm and to which the central government allocates 251,830,793.

The call was made for damages caused to municipal infrastructures and the provincial and island road network in Andalusia, Aragon, Asturias, the Canary Islands, Cantabria, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Madrid, Navarra, Valencian Community, La Rioja and Murcia.

The subsidies, which could be requested until November 26, are intended to finance up to 50% of the cost of projects directly related to the accident.

The Ministry of Territorial Policy, through the Government delegations, has carried out in recent months a estimate of damage exceeding 505 million euros, and the subsidy from the ministry, according to that estimate, would reach a maximum of 50% of the works, approximately 252 million euros, although the latest adjustment places the total maximum amount at 251.8 million.

In the Community of Madrid, the aid granted to 79 municipalities by Filomena amounts to 152,475,720 euros, which represents 60% of the total, as highlighted this week by the Government delegate in Madrid, Mercedes González.

The second autonomy that more subsidies will receive is Castilla-La Mancha, where the town councils and councils may have 61,387,433 euros; and in the Aragonese Community 12,735,054 may be subsidized.

The gravest catastrophe

Only in Madrid, Filomena’s financial cost was 1,157 million euros, of which 505 million were insured and the rest uninsured, according to a report by the Aon Spain Foundation.

Mapfre, which has allocated 84 million euros to compensate its clients for the damages caused by the storm, He estimates that it has been the most serious catastrophe that it has faced in Spain in its entire history.

According to this insurer, Madrid and Castilla-La Mancha were the autonomous communities most affected by the storm, since between them they concentrated almost 80% of the claims and 93% of the total amount of compensation.

Filomena’s main impacts

Although the most outstanding, due to its exceptional nature and duration were snowfall, which covered about half of SpainThe rains in Andalusia were also very important, especially in Malaga, where at some points they became torrential.

The great layer of snow deposited on the ground in the middle of the Peninsula, with an average thickness of between 30 and 50 centimeters, “absolutely exceptional” in much of that territory, together with the establishment of an anticyclone centered on the Peninsula, caused a “exceptional” cold wave that lasted the entire following week, from the 11th to the 17th, in which several temperature records of up to 26.5 degrees below zero were broken.