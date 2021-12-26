If this New Year’s Eve you see someone under a table at midnight, don’t panic thinking that the earth is shaking. It is a new ritual that has become popular on social networks and promises to find a partner for anyone who welcomes 2022 by eating 12 grapes under a table.

The origin of this ritual is unknown and I wonder if whoever invented it was so desperate to find love that he linked it to the despair of surviving an earthquake. And it is precisely because of the despair of being mated, many make mistakes when looking for a partner.

Regardless of whether or not you believe in a love ritual, the reality is that it is our actions that attract the type of partner that comes. And if you are in search, I recommend the following:

Analyze where you are looking for a partner: Various studies have revealed that there are places that are generally visited to find a short-term and long-term relationship. You can find the love of your life at work, at college, at the gym, at church, in a park, in a volunteer group, or over coffee. Meanwhile, a casual relationship can be found in a bar, a nightclub, a concert, a beach or a party. And of course, there are always exceptions.

Be clear about what is most important to you: Write what characteristics you want in that person and which ones you don’t. The love of your life may not have everything you dream of, but you cannot accept the negative characteristics that sooner or later will hurt you. And never start a relationship thinking that you can change someone.

What do you think of you mysma ?: I’ve always said: “Tell me your level of self-esteem and I’ll tell you who wants you.” And it is that, if you do not admire yourself, or accept yourself with your defects and virtues, neither will someone who values ​​you appear. Love yourself and you will be loved.

And more importantly, stay positive thinking that in the least expected moment the love of your life will arrive. If you start to think that you will never find a partner, or out of desperation you relate to the first person you meet, you could spend many more goodbyes of the year under a table.

I wish you a 2022 full of love!

