The feast of the MLB it extends throughout the winter. First the controversy with the Silver Bates and now the nominees are beginning to arrive Gold Glove for the 2021 MLB season.

For the Dodgers three names appear on the National League roster. AJ Pollock, Mookie Betts and Max Muncy make it to the nominees for the coveted accolade.

Congratulations to our Gold Glove Award finalists! pic.twitter.com/B3QY8YCFE8 – Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 28, 2021

Of them, Mookie Betts (five occasions) and AJ Pollock (one occasion) have been awarded the distinction. Muncy has only been included a couple of times in the All-Star Game.

Let’s go from the easy to the difficult. Numbers aside, who doubts the caliber of a right fielder that Mookie Betts is? His plays brought the Dodgers out of the oven on more than one occasion. The competition for right field will be with Adam Duvall and Mike Yastrzemski, two rivals whom he went head-to-head in the Division Series and Championship Series.

Gold Glove Mookie Betts!

pic.twitter.com/j3Xw79H228 – Dodgers Tailgate (@DodgersTailgate) September 1, 2021

Mookie made two errors this season in fielding while patrolling the right meadow, both in fielding.

In honor of AJ Pollock being named a Gold Glove Award finalist, here’s a #TBT from when Pollo robbed Manny Machado earlier this year. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/OmvtDPSoZv – Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) October 29, 2021

AJ Pollock for his part was the absolute owner of the left field. He had an immaculate season in that position by not making any mistakes. His rivals will be Tyler O´neiil and David Peralta.

2021 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Finalists – First Base – NL: Freddie Freeman, Paul Goldschmidt, Max Muncy #RawlingsGoldGloveAwards pic.twitter.com/x1ispp8sBs – Rawlings Baseball (@RawlingsSports) October 28, 2021

Finally Max Muncy will be looking for the golden glove for the first time in his career. The Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman made two errors in 122 games and 901 innings played defensively at the position. Muncy will also be looking for the Silver Bat, together with the other two participants in the bid for the prize at the position. Freddie Freeman and Paul Goldschmidt accompany him on both lists.

We just need to wait until November 2 for the results, but the Los Angeles Dodgers could be coming home with more than one trophy.