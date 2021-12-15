The die is cast, and the year is about to end with its ups and downs for the entire world, because for the second year in a row, coexistence with COVID-19 has become more bearable.

A year ago, the races of several countries looked dark after the mandatory pandemic that the virus of Chinese origin ruled, but now, vaccines once again give that drop of hope.

Related news

What is a fact is that there is an opportunity to find out what will be everyone’s luck for next year, and that is only possible from the hand of the Chinese horoscope and its 12 animals.

While Western astrology relies on the months of the year to find out the signs, Chinese astrology does so on a twelve-year lunar cycle, and the sign is determined by the year you were born.

Each of the Chinese horoscope signs is represented by one of twelve animals, as well as a series of qualities that represent the nature of each animal.

It is about 12 archetypal temperaments that reveal the positive and negative traits of each personality; It should be noted that 2022 is designated as the “Year of the Water Tiger”, which will begin on February 1, 2022 and end on January 21, 2023.

Rat (1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008 and 2020)

This is one of the best years for those born under the sign of the rat, because in 2022 they will have very good opportunities to finally consolidate some projects, in addition to making some partnerships, because the best rewards will come from the hand of money, even it won’t stop flowing.

Take good care of yourself, because we are also handling a lot of stress, but learn to manage it so that they do not take away the attention from the projects they have planned.

Rat, Photo: Portal Universe

Ox (1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009 and 2021)

You will begin to have a lot of wealth next year, but this will not fall only because you must continue with the same effort that you have had and you will reach the new financial goals.

It should be noted that any excess is also bad, so do not become obsessed with work either, as it is possible that you yourself cause those opportunities to grow economically take a long time to come.

Ox, Photo: Portal Universo

Tigre (1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010 and 2022)

With 2022 being the “Year of the Tiger”, this sign will have a quite remarkable moment of calm and tranquility, but it can cause you not to find the alliances or opportunities that you have been looking for so much.

However, the long-awaited financial balance will arrive that you have been sorely lacking, but calm, just as you can lose, you will start to earn money and that will not alter your peace of mind.

Tiger, Photo: Portal Universe

Rabbit (1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011 and 2023)

For this new stage that is about to start, it is important that you know that your social circle will begin to expand as you meet more people that will lead you to have good financial rewards.

This coming year, it is a new opportunity to do all those projects that at some point you have limited yourself to starting, since if you keep kneading them, they may expire in the future and are no longer what you want.

Rabbit, Photo: Portal Universo

Dragon (1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012 and 2024)

For the next year 2022, you can look for those colleagues to start your own heritage, and like every project that starts, the fruits are not what is expected, but you just need to be patient.

Open your eyes very wide and take a good look at who you associate with, why you should not allow false expectations to be generated, and better focus on spiritual well-being.

Dragon, Photo: Portal Universe

Snake (1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013 and 2025)

So that you start the year as it should, it begins with eliminating the negative things in your life, but without forgetting that if there is a problem ahead, you have to face it with a lot of character and trying to find the solution.

Snake, Photo: Portal Universe

Horse (1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014 and 2026)

Although it is the year of the Tiger, this animal gives you clear opportunities to shine and demonstrate all the qualities of which you are made, and brings out your abilities and skills.

Although there are some changes in the work issue, you must focus on the things you want for your life, and what is worth moving forward, as well as your own professional benefit.

Horse, Photo: Portal Universo

Goat (1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015 and 2027)

For this sign many positive things come for the social sphere, as well as in the love of your family, because you will begin to strengthen those ties that many times you thought were already very fractured.

It should be noted that good things are also accompanied by some negative obstacles, which will be reflected in the workplace and professional, but nothing that you cannot overcome.

Goat, Photo: Portal Universe

Mono (1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016 and 2028)

For next year there is an excellent opportunity to achieve the goals that you have set for yourself and especially those in which you have not believed to achieve.

Every project works with the dedication you put into it, so you must focus on your true true interests and thus you will have good economic results.

Monkey, Photo: Portal Universe

Rooster (1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017 and 2029)

You will begin to carry out those work and professional projects, although unlike those born Mono, they will have to do it in company, so you must rely on professionals and workers.

If you make an effort, you will surely have many economic benefits, because you and your partners will know very well how to guide your work in each of the senses.

Rooster, Photo: Portal Universo

Dog (1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018 and 2030)

It is not a secret that things in the world are a bit difficult, but for those born under the sign of the dog, they will have many moments of serenity, especially in their social life.

So you will not have to face those problems that prevent you from enjoying your work and professional life, and if you can get a change in the latter, do so.

Dog, Photo: Portal Universo

Pig (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019 and 2031)

Things for those born under the sign of the dog are going to be much better than you imagine, because you will begin to enjoy those moments with your family and at home, in the company of your loved ones.

But beware, the love you will have at home will be lacking at work, so you will have to focus to achieve those goals that you have set for yourself for several years.

Pig, Photo: Portal Universe

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE