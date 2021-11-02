11/02/2021 at 09:02 CET

An agricultural company has been confirmed by the Superior Court of Justice of Extremadura the fine initially imposed for having committed a very serious violation of the Extremadura Environmental Protection Law by implanting nearly 500 hectares of intensive crops in pasture areas without environmental evaluation. The events took place within an area declared ZEPA and ZEC (European protection figures) in Vegas del Ruecas, Cubilar and Moheda Alta (Badajoz).

SEO / BirdLife denounced the events in 2017 and, within the framework of the LIFE Guardians of Nature program, has acted in this case as a co-defendant in the contentious-administrative procedure in defense of the sanctioning resolution adopted by the Extremadura administration.

In January 2017, SEO / BirdLife denounced the owner of a large farm in the province of Badajoz before the Extremadura Government for having transformed more than 400 hectares of pastures into intensive fruit cultivation, within an area protected by the Natura Network. 2000 and having done it without any kind of environmental authorization.

The investigation carried out by the Junta de Extremadura showed that almost 500 hectares of protected meadows and hundreds of large holm oaks had been affected, with a project to change agricultural use without a favorable environmental impact statement, which was a very serious violation of the Extremadura Environmental Protection Law, for which it was sanctioned with a 240,000 euro fine and with the obligation to restore the damage environmental caused.

ANDThe owner filed an appeal with the Superior Court of Justice of Extremadura against the Council for the Ecological Transition of said autonomous community for the pecuniary sanction imposed, which has now been ratified by the high regional court, which reaffirms in its ruling the legality and relevance of the same and the obligation to repair the damage caused in the natural ecosystems, thus giving the reason to the administration and SEO / BirdLife.

“The case has been especially serious when having affected a pasture protected by the Natura 2000 Network, declared as a Special Protection Area for Birds (ZEPA) and as a Special Conservation Area (ZEC) Dehesas del Ruecas, Cubilar and Moheda Alta, a space declared precisely to protect these dehesas in the central area of ​​Extremadura and the important bird populations that take refuge in them, like the common crane, a migratory species that depends on these meadows for its wintering in Extremadura, the European region that concentrates the most specimens in that period & rdquor ;, SEO has declared in a statement.

The legal action in this case has been carried out within the framework of the LIFE project, Guardians of Nature, against Environmental Crime, funded by the LIFE program of the European Union. This project aims to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of actions aimed at combating crimes and offenses against nature.

It is coordinated by SEO / BirdLife and has the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development of the Junta de Andalucía, the Portuguese Society for Bird Studies (SPEA), and the Nature Protection Service of the General Directorate of the Civil Guard (Seprona), as beneficiary partners. The co-financiers are the General Directorate of Nature Protection of the Government of the Canary Islands, the Ministry of Agriculture, Environment, Climate Change and Rural Development of the Generalitat Valenciana and the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge (MITECO).

Main photo: Image of a pasture. Photo: Pinterest

It may interest you: The disease that leaves the meadows without oaks