12/31/2021 at 1:39 PM CET

Villarreal CF’s main project for the year 2022 focuses on the completion of the remodeling of the La Cerámica stadium, which will conclude a project that has been gradually completed since the club rose to the First Division more than two decades ago.

The club began to remodel what was then known as El Madrigal field in the 97-98 season with changes in the stands to play for promotion in May against SD Compostela.

Since those first works, Villarreal has rebuilt a new stadium on the foundations of the previous one, with the adaptation of all the stands and facilities.

The construction of a new grandstand and a new preference, which had several reforms, the construction of new funds and a visitor stand, and the change of the pitch on the pitch to a hybrid one, have been the most outstanding variations.

After adapting the stands and the pitch, the club decided to undertake the exterior remodeling, which is why it undertook the project for the new La Cerámica stadium in 2015.

It was a project that had an open-plan plaza in the south end tier, the complete enclosure of the façade with ceramic tiles, the complete enclosure of the field with a tier in the corner of the south end and preferably, the isolation of the field of the adjacent houses and the coverage of the preference.

In the project, the closing of the corner, the isolation of the adjacent houses and the option of covering the preferably stands, a series of works that the club is already ready to undertake in 2022, since the houses have been acquired were pending. that prevented completion.

Villarreal will be able to close the corner of the south end, isolate the field of buildings and cover the preference, a work that can start fully in May 2002, once the season ends.