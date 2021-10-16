10/16/2021 at 11:07 AM CEST

.

The Spanish Paula Badosa, who will play this Sunday the Indian Wells final after defeating the Algerian Ons Jabeur (6-3, 6-3), considers that “finishing the year in the final of such a tournament means a lot” for her, and declared “very happy and proud of everything that is happening” this season.

“It means a lot to me to be in the final of Indian Wells, such an important tournament, among the best in the world. They say it is the fifth Grand Slam, so being in the final of such a tournament means a lot after all the hard work. and what a great year I’m doing, “commented the Spaniard.

“To end the year like this,” she added, “is a dream come true, so I am very happy and very proud of everything that is happening.

This Sunday she will seek, against the Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, the second WTA title of her career, and can become the first Spanish to win the tournament, since only Conchita Martínez had reached the final before (1992 and 1996) but lost in both times.

On his semi-final match against Jabeur He admitted that it had been complicated. “Ons has been playing with a lot of confidence, so I needed to play solidly and aggressively. I think I have managed to maintain that combination very well and that is why I have achieved the victory,” he said.

“I’m glad to do well on hard court. After doing a great clay tour, my goal was to do well on hard court. I’ve worked a lot and I think I did well, maybe not extraordinary but well, at the Olympics or Cincinnati. . But I wanted to improve details. I think this week I am doing it. I feel good for having improved quickly, I feel proud of myself, “she explained.

Badosa considers that he has improved a lot in his game. “Mentally, I feel very confident, I believe in every point and every day. I’m working very hard and I think progress is general. My level is going up and that’s why I’m in a final and playing against the best in the world.”

“I have never stopped believing. I have been through very hard times in my life: I had depression and anxiety when I was very young and finally having a dream like this come true is incredible,” he said.

Six years after reaching the junior Roland Garros final, Badosa He has shown his ability to fight for the great titles in the senior category.

“I think they are not comparable moments. At that time I was very young and did not know what tennis was. Everything was new, I was junior and everything was different. Now I am showing that I belong at this level. I have worked very hard, they have past 5-6 since then. It has been a roller coaster, I have lived many moments and now, finally, after working very hard, I am in a final. Now it is a real one, not a junior !. It is completely different ” .

The Belarusian awaits you in the final Victory Azarenka, former world No. 1 and two-time tournament champion, in an unprecedented match on the professional circuit.

“I’m very excited to be in the final. I still can’t believe it and the feeling is incredible,” she said. Badosa.

About his rival, he noted: “Vika She is a tremendous champion, she has been in this position many times and has a lot of experience. I expect a tough game, but I am playing well and with confidence. I’ll try to go all out, “he explained. Paula.

“I have seen her in many finals, competing for Grand Slams. I know her game, she has great intensity and she is a very tough opponent. She is a huge competitor. She fights to the last ball so I look forward to that kind of match. But I like this one. kind of moments, I’ve never been in a final like this. I’m looking forward to going out and playing, “he said.

The Catalan tennis player remembered her fans in Spain, who had to get up early – or stay up late – to watch their semifinal match due to the time difference. “Thank you Spain. I love you very much and I feel very close to you,” he assured.