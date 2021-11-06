11/06/2021 at 07:58 CET

“I have never experienced a derby so beautiful but at the same time so tense: there are flares, there is fire … There is everything & rdquor;. The Catalan Enric Saborit answers the Sport Dossier call from Tel Aviv, the second most populated city in Israel -only behind Jerusalem- and its economic capital. As a former Athletic Club footballer, Saborit knows the spice that a good rivalry brings to fans and players. As a component of Maccabi, the Catalan full-back is ready for tomorrow’s derby against Hapoel. “In Tel Aviv there are two options: either you are from Hapoel or you are from Maccabi. More or less the distribution of hobbies in the city is quite comparable & rdquor;, he argues.

Settled on the eastern shore of the Mediterranean since 2018, Saborit has accumulated almost 100 matches in the Ha`Al League, the first category of Israeli football. “No match can be compared to the derby. We players notice that pressure coming down from the stands & rdquor ;, points out the left-back. “You notice it since the beginning of the week and it becomes even more evident when the fans go to the last training session before the game to squeeze us a little & rdquor;. That tension that Saborit perceives from the field is actually double: that of a confrontation between neighbors but also that of a clash between two opposing social concepts. This is a derby that exceeds the boundaries of sport while at the same time overflowing those of the city itself.

Because the Tel Aviv rivalry replicates locally – and amplifies to its highest intensity – the duality that presides over the country’s sports ecosystem. Even before its independence in 1948, soccer in Israel was already organized around two antagonistic associations. On the one hand, the Maccabi clubs were born among the Zionist movement, which from the end of the 19th century demanded a state of its own for the Hebrews. On the other hand, the Hapoel teams had their roots in labor unionism. If those wore the Star of David in their logos, they embroidered sickles and hammers on the chest. Even today this duality is, by omnipresent, defining of Israeli football. Since its last reform in 1999, 29 clubs have contested the Israeli Premier: among them there are seven different varieties of Maccabi and 16 of Hapoel.

That historical background merges with the city of Tel Aviv, the most vibrant, rogue, open and modern city in the country. A scene of endless nights, a refuge for the LGTBI movement in the Middle East and the birthplace of technology start-ups, it is also the headquarters of the two most successful teams in Israel. The 24 championships of the local Maccabi and the 14 of its neighbors in Hapoel draw the hegemony of the so-called ‘white city’ in Hebrew football. “It’s been a long time since Hapoel managed to beat us & rdquor;, says Enric Saborit, “But this season they have started it better than us & rdquor;. Both details are true. Hapoel have not won a derby since 11 November 2012. Since then, 29 matches have elapsed between the league and the cup, with 22 victories for the yellow box and just seven draws. Under the orders of coaches such as Òscar Garcia, Jordi Cruyff, Slavisa Jokanovic or Peter Bosz, in the last nine seasons Maccabi has only been runner-up when they were not champions. However, tomorrow’s derby will find Saborit’s team – and also Luis Hernández, former Sporting or Málaga defender – in the lower half of the table, something that has just cost Dutch coach Patrick van Leeuwen his job. “We come from playing the Conference league midweek and they arrive with the obligation to win a derby and settle in the lead & rdquor;, sums up Saborit.

The renovated Bloomfield Stadium, the shared home of both teams and the stadium of the national team, is already preparing its 30,000 seats for the duel. In the atmosphere floats the aroma of agonizing equality of the last precedent, five months ago, with a special scenario: it was the final of the Israel Cup. “We finished the 90 minutes tied at one, and in overtime we got ahead of ourselves. But on the last play Hapoel equalized us after making a possible foul. And that’s where the VAR came in … It took him almost ten minutes to make up his mind & rdquor;, evokes the side of the Maresme. The citizen rivalry, the ideological tensions of Israeli football, the resolution of the cup … Everything was dust in suspension awaiting the blowing of video refereeing. “In the end, they showed the Hapoel player red and the goal was invalidated. Imagine what way to proclaim ourselves champions & rdquor;, resolves Saborit a few hours before a new derby that, more than a city, explains the recent history of an entire country.

