This Wednesday the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox, they measured forces in what was Game 5 for the American League Championship Series, this would be the last meeting in the city of Boston to put in check the series that will return to the home of the sidereal Minute Maid Park.

José Altuve, was the one who commanded the offense for the comeback in yesterday’s game and with his home run he beat Derek Jeter in postseason home runs and gave rise to the historic ninth inning to stay with the victory.

Framber Valdez, would be in charge of opening the meeting for the Astros and Chris Sale for the Red Sox, the first inning passed without inconvenience for both pitchers.

It was in the second inning when the first pitch from the left-hander Sale, was shot by all the green monster by Yordan Álvarez and opened the slate for the Houston Astros team.

Yordan Alvarez with hit at the sexy time! 🇨🇺 #HazloGrande #Postseason #PorLaH pic.twitter.com/l77Ev3EjTm – For the Love of Baseball (@ElAmorAlBeisbol) October 20, 2021

After that the dominance of the pitchers was present until the sixth inning that the Astros offensive arsenal came, headed again by Yordan Álvarez. At the beginning of this inning, Chris Sale walked José Altuve, then Michael Brantley hit a bruise that seemed like a routine play but Kyle Schwarber lost the ball in the first and allowed the outfielder to base, then Bregman hit another bruise which was managed by the pitcher who took the out in the initial and thus the runners moved.

With runners in position to score, the Cuban Yordan Álvarez, connected a tremendous line of two bases to bring his two teammates to the plate and extend the lead 3 runs to 0, those runs put an end to the performance of the left-hander of the red-legged men. To make way for Ryan Brasier, who retired to a strap with a strikeout, again a slow connection allows Kyle Tucker to take first base and continue the Astros threat with two outs on the board.

Pour it on. # ForTheH pic.twitter.com/aVvmu5SoVZ – Houston Astros (@astros) October 20, 2021

Gurriel, also said present, the regular season batting champion hit a one-run RBI double, then Jose Siri came and hit a two-run RBI single for the Houston team to put an end to the offense of that Dusty Baker’s team entrance.

The seventh inning came with one more run for the sidereal and one for the Red Sox, to leave the board seven runs to one until the end of that episode. The eighth inning had a fast passage and until that inning, Framber Valdez was working as a starter.

More. # ForTheH pic.twitter.com/cQqrXznpVD – Houston Astros (@astros) October 20, 2021

The Dominican withdrew from the game, with a total of 8 full innings, allowing 3 hits, an earned run, a walk and five strikeouts to finish what has been the best performance of an Astros pitcher in this series for the pennant of the American League.

They got Framberized. # ForTheH pic.twitter.com/nrP3fJQvyn – Houston Astros (@astros) October 21, 2021

In the ninth inning, the Houston Astros team did not miss the opportunity to add two more runs, after having two outs on the board, which makes them the team that has scored 41 runs with two outs this postseason, being is the sixth most in a single season, only lagging behind:

2020 Dodgers: 59 Red Sox 2004: 46 Indians 1997: 46 Red Sox 2018: 45 2002 Giants: 45