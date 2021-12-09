Come la Alegría, host appears on Televisa, fired? | Instagram

Looking for work? Betrayal? A Venga la Alegría host was caught at the Televisa facilities and this caused a huge uproar and rumors that Alex Sirvent would be asking for a job in the Tv Azteca competition.

The rumors were dispersed to the maximum after the cameras of Edén Dorantes shared the images in which the singer was also in the facilities of the competition of the television station where he works, since it is part of the conduction of Come the joy weekend.

In the journalist’s images, Sirvent can be seen on Televisa and rumors were handled about a betrayal or that he would be looking for a job in the competition; however, the truth eventually came out.

It was Dael Quiroz who shared in his YouTube show program Arguende Tv the reason why the host of Venga la Alegría was on Televisa and also the repercussions this had for him.

According to the journalist, Sirvent appeared in the TV Azteca competition as part of the promotion of the reunion of the famous 90’s musical group Menudo, of which he was an important part.

Currently the group is promoting their concerts and as part of it they are visiting different television and television programs. Dael assures that the singer was about to appear in De Primera Mano, Gustavo Adolfo Infante’s program on Imagen Televisión, when he received a call from his company where he was banned for being a direct competition from Ventaneando; however, apparently they had not noticed and the driver did not notify that he would also go to Televisa.

El Arguenderito, as Dael Quiroz is known, indicated that Alex Sirvent appeared on a Televisa program, which would cost him a wake-up call and who knows what else, from TV Azteca, where he was summoned today to speak about the topic.

The truth is that apparently Come the joy At the weekend he has not had the success they hoped for and consequently the singer, who is also a singer, would not have refused other job opportunities, without imagining that this would cause him problems in his role as a television presenter.

Mercurio’s meeting comes after the applauded idea of ​​the 90’s pop tour, an event that has been a resounding success in Mexico and brought together great artists and musical groups of that era; among them, these talented and handsome young men.