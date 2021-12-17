

Uncontrolled fires can have negative impacts on wildlife.

Photo: MAURO PIMENTEL / . / .

The 2020 wildfires in the Pantanal, the gigantic wetland in Brazil, could cause the immediate death of up to 16.9 million vertebrates, including lizards, birds and primates, suggests a study published this Thursday by the journal Scientific Reports.

To reach their conclusions, experts from the Chico Mendes Institute for Conservation and Biodiversity of Sao Paulo made an estimate of the animal deaths from wildfires counting corpses first in the burned areas.

To do this, they took skeleton samples along 114.43 kilometers, immediately after the fire.

The researchers found a total of 302 bodies and, despite their poor condition, were able to identify the species in most cases.

Millions of dead animals

From these first data, the team extrapolated the figures to calculate the total number of animals that died in the burned area, looking at both small vertebrates (with a body weight less than 2 kilograms) and medium vertebrates and large (with a body weight greater than 2 kilograms).

Thus, the estimate is that between 13,206,700 and 18,811,300 small vertebrates died in the 39,030 square kilometers of burned area of ​​the Pantanal between January and November 2020. The small vertebrates included small lizards, birds and rodents.

The authors also deduced that between 691,090 and 1,196,570 medium and large vertebrates died immediately, including ungulates and primates. In all, according to estimates, 16,952,000 vertebrates died in the fires, the scientists conclude.

The study seeks to warn of upcoming disasters

Anthropogenic factors have significantly influenced the frequency, duration and intensity of meteorological drought in many regions of the world, and the increasing frequency of wildfires is one of the most visible consequences of human-induced climate change, the scientists write. in your article.

Despite the role that fires play in determining biodiversity outcomes in different ecosystems, uncontrolled fires can cause negative impacts on wildlife.

This study highlights, they say, “the catastrophic impact” that the 2020 wildfires had on the wildlife of the Pantanal and the importance of preventing future disasters.

With information from DW.

Also read:

The plague of rats in New York on the terraces of the restaurants

Sister of a missing 5-year-old girl said that the minor had been eaten by wolves

Man accidentally sets his house on fire while trying to fight snake plague