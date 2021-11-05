11/05/2021 at 19:58 CET

Roberto Firmino was injured in the game last Wednesday that faced the Liverpool and Atlético de Madrid in Champions League. The Brazilian striker he retired injured from the field of play in the 78th minute of the game. After being subjected to the corresponding medical tests, it was determined that the carioca suffer a severe hamstring injury, which will keep you off the lawn for four weeks minimum.

Bad news for Firmino

At the end of the meeting, Jürgen Klopp was asked about Firmino’s condition: “Bobby’s not good news. Unfortunately he suffers a serious hamstring injury. ” The German coach did not give a date for the player’s return, although he affirmed that it will not be soon: “We do not know exactly when he will return, but it will not be until after the international break.”

Roberto Firmino’s injury breaks the Brazilian’s good scoring streak, which he scored seven goals in the last eleven games for the Reds in all competitions.

Liverpool visit West Ham in a key Premier game

On Saturday, Klopp’s men have a difficult game at the London Stadium, where they will face the West Ham, which occupies the fourth position, just 2 points behind Liverpool. Firmino’s withdrawal is added to those of Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez, James Milner and Naby Keita, some sensible losses for those of Merseyside, who on the other hand they recover two important midfielders like Fabinho and Thiago.

For its part, Tite, who had summoned Firmino with the brazilian team has had to summon Vinicius Jr. The Real Madrid player had not been selected at first, but the last minute loss of the Liverpool footballer has forced Tite to call the Madrid winger.