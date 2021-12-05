

The infected woman did not require hospitalization.

Photo: Michael Ciaglo / .

The Omicron variant continues to spread throughout the United States, with Massachusetts joining the first batch of states to have at least one citizen with the new strain., the state Department of Public Health reported this Saturday.

According to the Massachusetts health authorities, the person carrying the Omicron variant is a woman in her 20s from Middlesex County who traveled out of state and that she is fully vaccinated, NBC Boston reported.

Authorities affirmed that although she is a carrier of the variant born in Southern Africa, she did not need to be hospitalized due to mild symptoms.

State health officials claimed that the first Massachusetts cases was identified by sequencing performed at the New England Biolabs company.

So far the woman has not been identified and officials did not specify where she had traveled out of state.

This evidence has shown that Ómicron has the characteristic of being more transmissible than other variants of COVID-19, something that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) classified as a variant of worry.

Nevertheless, The Department of Public Health said Saturday that scientists are still working to determine how it can compare to the Delta variant. predominant in terms of transmissibility and severity of the disease.

“I think we should be vigilant, but not nervous,” said Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes, chief of infectious diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “President Biden said, ‘This is cause for concern, but not for panic,’ with which I agree. There are many reasons to think about getting vaccinated and taking simple public health measures like continuing to wear a mask when there are a lot of people indoors.“.

Just on Wednesday, the first case of the Omicron variant was detected in a vaccinated person who flew from South Africa to California, information confirmed by the Medical Advisor to the President of the United States, Anthony Fauci.

By now, more than 10 states have reported Omicron cases. Connecticut, where a case of the variant was recently reported, became the second New England state to have a citizen with the new strain.

You may also like:

• First case of the Omicron variant detected in New Jersey

• Concern in South Africa over increased COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant

• Most cases of Omicron are mild or asymptomatic, indicates an expert from the World Health Organization