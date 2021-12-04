

The infected person has presented mild symptoms and is recovering.

As the new strain of COVID-19 continues to spread across the United States, in New Jersey the first case of the Omicron variant was confirmed this Friday.

Authorities reported that the carrier was a Georgia resident currently in New Jersey, who tested positive after having recently made a trip to South Africa, CBS New York reported.

The person carrying the variant remains isolated since the confirmation on November 28, experiencing moderate symptoms and receiving care in a North Jersey emergency department. He has received both doses of the vaccine and is recovering.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy issued a statement Friday in which he stressed the importance of wearing masks and getting vaccinated, urging adults to get vaccinated.

“The Omicron variant is among us and we must take steps to stop its spread. It is vital that residents remain as vigilant as possible while we wait for more information on the variant“, Reads part of the statement.

Health officials say residents should continue to wear masks, practice social distancing, avoid crowded events, get tested if they have any symptoms, stay home in case of illness and wash their hands frequently.

The announcement comes a day after five cases were confirmed in New York, two in Queens, one in Brooklyn, one in Sufolk, and one in an unspecified area within the state.

“This is not cause for alarm, we just want to make sure the public is aware of the information when we receive it.Hochul said Thursday night. The best anyone can do is realize that we are not defenseless against this variant at all. “

Likewise, in Minnesota a resident was also detected with the Omicron variant after attending the Anime NYC event at the Javis Center.

Following indications that the variant from Southern Africa would reach the United States, President Biden declared that he planned to tighten the tests for international flights, and that all passengers should take the COVID-19 test before leaving for USA, despite already being vaccinated.

