In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Are you looking for a new scooter, or to renew the one you already have? The newest from Xiaomi receives its first offer, and it is one of the best scooters on the market.

With sky-high pollution, congested cities, and restrictions and new taxes on polluting cars, an electric scooter It is a good choice to go to work, to class, or simply to move around the city.

The new electric scooter Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 price drop on Amazon. Its discounted price is 421.72 euros. With free shipping in one day.

Xiaomi has improved all its features, compared to the previous version. It is more powerful, has more autonomy, and its new braking system it is safer and more efficient.

The new Xiaomi electric scooter with a better battery, more powerful motor and a range of up to 30 kilometers.

In the first thing that stands out this My Electric Scooter 3, in addition to its excellent design, it is in the speed to fold it, and its lightness. It weighs only 13 kilos, so it is comfortable to carry in your hand.

its new 600W motor, 100W more powerful than the previous model, climbs hills more easily, up to a 16 degree incline.

Its maximum speed does not vary, because it is the one established by law: 25 Km / h. But thanks to the optimization of the engine and the use of the KERS it has more autonomy, up to 30 kilometers.

KERS is a system used in Formula 1 that takes advantage of braking to recharge the battery, increasing autonomy.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

Also has a new, larger brake disc with ABS, which prevents the front wheel from locking when you brake.

The app that manages the scooter from the mobile offers really useful data. You can see the mileage, the battery that is left, current speed or even activate the cruise control mode to save energy, among other information.

Without a doubt, one of the best electric scooters of 2021.

The new electric scooter Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 price drop on Amazon. Its discounted price is 421.72 euros. With free shipping in one day.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.