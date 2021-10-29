10/29/2021 at 8:22 PM CEST

.

Valencia and Villarreal will meet this Saturday at Mestalla in an autonomous duel that will pivot between the first emergencies of the season by both teams, in the case of the locals after seven days without doing so and in the case of the visitors for having added only one point of the last nine in play in LaLiga.

The duels between Valencia and Villarreal have become a rivalry match, with alternatives in the results, good games in recent seasons and presence in both teams of players who have previously played against the opponent.

With regard to the local team, we must also add to their more practical needs, the one to change the image of fragility that has given in the last meetings and especially on Wednesday in the Betis field, where he was overwhelmed by his rival.

The four goals received and a couple more times that could end in the same way, have shown the defensive inconsistency of José Bordalás’ team, whose first objective was precisely to drastically reduce the goals against the last two seasons, an average that for now has not only not decreased but has worsened.

However, the bad run of results that the team has chained when the coach has been forced to introduce changes due to injuries, do not give him much room to change names and he must focus, as he himself has recognized, on varying habits such as those of not being direct with the passes or not having enough forcefulness in individual duels.

The coach had for the appointment of Benito Villamarín the casualties of Thierry Correia, Carlos Soler, Toni Lato, Jason Remeseiro, Maxi Gómez and Denis Cheryshev and in the previous meeting he did not confirm that he can count on any of them, although he admitted that he will decide on all of them at the last minute. The last two are the ones with the least options to play.

Other unknowns, although the coach slipped that he will be in the eleven, is Gabriel Paulista, who had to undergo tests and has carried out a special work plan after receiving a blow to the head in that last meeting. If he were not there, Mouctar Diakhaby would replace him.

Villarreal arrives with more doubts than usual, as it is going through its worst moment of the season with two defeats in a row and a draw at home against Cádiz on the last day that have taken it away from the privileged positions to which the team hoped to opt.

Therefore, Unai Emery’s men they need to react to regain sensations and positions in the classification in a rivalry game and in which, unlike last year, there will be an audience in the stands.

Emery keeps for the Valencia match the casualties of Gerard Moreno and Juan Foyth, two fixed players in their line-ups facing a clash in which Boulayé Día, Samu Chukwueze and Paco Alcácer are already in a position to assume more and more leadership in the team once their respective injuries have been overcome.

Regarding the possible eleven and after the rotations against Cádiz, Villarreal could return to a formation more in line with that of previous days, although with the doubt whether Mario Gaspar or Serg Aurier will be on the right side, who if he plays from the beginning, He would debut as a starter with the Castellón team.

Everything indicates that after the rotations against Cádiz, the idea seems to be to recover the one who has been the eleven type. Although the doubts go through the possible ownership of Serge Aurier by Mario, which would mean the first title of the Ivory Coast defender of the season.

The most likely eleven will have Gero Rulli in goal, with a defense made up of Serge Aurier, Raúl Albiol, Pau Torres and Alberto Moreno and a midfield with Étienne Capoue as pivot and, with Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin as more advanced midfielders. . For the attack, Emery could count on Yeremy Pino on the right wing, Boulayé Dia in the center of the attack, and Danjuma as a left winger.

Probable lineups

Valencia: Cillessen, Foulquier or Correia, Gabriel Paulista, Alderete, Gayà, Carlos Soler, Wass, Hugo Guillamón, Jesús Vázquez or Hugo Duro, Guedes and Marcos André.

Villarreal: Rulli, Aurier, Albiol, Pau Torres, Alberto Moreno, Capoue, Parejo, Coquelin, Yeremy Pino, Dia and Danjuma