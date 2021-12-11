12/11/2021 at 10:00 CET

A team of archaeologists from the United Kingdom has discovered the only known evidence so far of a Roman crucifixion in all of Europe. The skeleton of a crucified man, with an iron nail through the heel bone, was identified in one of the Roman cemeteries unearthed in the town of Fenstanton, a town in the county of Cambridgeshire, England.

He is the second victim of the roman crucifixion discovered in the world: the first was identified in Israel, in 1968. According to a press release from the University of Cambridge, one of the institutions that participated in the research, dental analysis of the remains suggests that the crucified man, Called skeleton 4926 by specialists, he was between 25 and 35 years old at the time of his death.

According to radiocarbon dating techniques, the death would have materialized at some point between 130 and 360 AD. In addition to being the only example identified so far of a Roman crucifixion in Great Britain and throughout the European continent, archaeologists stressed that it would be the best preserved example on the entire planet. The case would allow the optimization of scientific knowledge around the period studied.

Roman punishment

Although it is popularly believed that crucifixion It was carried out en masse in the Roman Empire, in fact it was an unusual practice as a method of execution compared to others. According to expert estimates, fewer than 200 people were crucified annually in Roman-dominated regions, where up to 70 million people lived, between 200 BC and 337 AD, at which time this practice would have been abandoned. Approximately between 100,000 and 150,000 people would have been crucified during that period in the areas controlled by Rome.

The discovery in the region of Fenstanton was made concrete during an excavation carried out in 2017, in five small Roman cemeteries that contained the remains of 40 adults and 5 children. The content of the tombs, which has recently been analyzed in detail, corresponds mainly to remains from the 4th century after Christ.

The key was the state of conservation

One of the identified remains corresponds to a male skeleton, laid in his grave with a 2-inch iron nail driven horizontally through the right heel bone. Both the crucifixion example and the other remains show signs of poor health, such as dental disease, malaria or multiple fractures. In addition, the man who was the crucifixion victim showed signs of trauma before his death, evidence of infection or inflammation in his legs and thinning of the shins, a fact that would confirm that he was tied or chained.

The nail that penetrated the heel during the crucifixion was discovered in the laboratory when the bones were washed, and a smaller indentation was found next to the main hole. This suggests that an initial attempt at nailing him to the cross would have failed. British experts, who published the first findings of the research in British Archeology Magazine, highlighted that the good conservation made it possible to examine this almost unique example, when thousands more had to be discarded.

A consolidated Roman settlement

It is worth noting that osteological evidence from the practice of crucifixion in the Roman Empire are extremely difficult to obtain, as nails were not always used and bodies were not normally given formal burials. According to scientists, the crucified man would have been a slave, who was imprisoned before his death.

In addition to the identification of human remains, the discovery of artifacts such as enameled brooches, coins, decorated pottery and animal bones, together with a large building and a courtyard, indicate the presence of a organized roman settlement with clear signs of commercial activity and wealth in the Cambridgeshire area.

Photo: the iron nail pierces the heel bone of the skeleton, identified as 4926, which corresponds to the crucified man, found in one of the Roman cemeteries unearthed in the town of Fenstanton. Credit: Albion Archeology.