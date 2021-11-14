11/13/2021 at 17:53 CET

The Association of Women’s Soccer Clubs (ACFF) has announced that will support any claim action made by the players in the coming days due to the blocking of the professionalization process of the League, whose motive “is not the lack of agreement between the clubs” since “it has existed”.

The club collective regretted the paralysis of the constitution process of the Women’s Professional League, which has lasted five months since the competition was officially classified as professional by the Board of Directors of the Higher Sports Council (CSD), and recalled that there was a proposal for statutes that had the “overwhelming majority support of 12 of the 16 clubs ( a majority that would not be questionable in any other area of ​​our society), which is why it was formally presented to the CSD “.

“A different matter is that said agreement is intended to be unanimous. This, in addition to not being required in the current legislation for the constitution of a professional league, supposes an alteration of the normal functioning of any democratic organization, which is based on majorities and not unanimously, “he said.

The ACFF stated this way in an informative note this Saturday, three days after the players reported the slowdown in the process and were willing and in the absence of leadership from the CSD, in addition to showing willingness to “take clear and decisive measures.”

“However, even despite the existence of the aforementioned majority agreement, the 12 clubs that presented the majority bylaws proposal, in a new exercise of responsibility, and given the importance of unblocking the process and constituting the Professional League as soon as possible, are willing to incorporate minority approaches into the text for the good of the Women’s Professional League, “added the ACFF.

For this “the step taken by the majority of the clubs, incorporating the positions of the minority group, should be more than definitive to advance in the process, resulting in a text that, despite not containing all the aspects defended by both parties, does respect the main sensitivities of both “.

“It is time to make it easier for this historic moment to come to an end. It is time to start the Professional Women’s League, remember, the first professional women’s league in the history of Spanish sport, “he added.