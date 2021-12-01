12/01/2021 at 12:14 CET

Marta Ortega has visited this wednesday in A Coruña -after the announcement, yesterday, that he will preside Inditex- the facilities of the enclosure where the exhibition ‘Untold Stories’, with photographs of Peter lindbergh, an exhibition that she promotes and that can be visited in the city where Amancio Ortega’s little daughter has her residence. The media expectation around Marta Ortega is maximum after announcing yesterday Inditex the departure of its current president, Pablo Isla, at the end of the first quarter of next year and the appointment of Marta Ortega as president of the group as of April 1, 2022.

The new president of Inditex maintains its residence in A Coruña, where his public appearances are almost always linked to the activity of the multinational or his other passion, equestrianism. The appointment of Marta Ortega What President of Inditex occurs when A Coruña prepares to welcome one of the cultural events of the year in Spain, ‘Untold Stories’, the retrospective show that the fashion photographer Peter lindbergh It was finished shortly before his death, in September 2019, which will open its doors this Saturday at the Bateria dock thanks to the personal commitment of the young daughter of the founder of Inditex. The exhibition brings together more than 150 images immortalized by the Polish lens, Marta Ortega’s friend and author of the snapshots of his wedding with Carlos Torretta, and after passing through Hamburg, Naples and Turin, it will make its only Spanish stopover in the city of Coruña, where it can be visited until next February 28. Whether the future president of the textile giant from A Coruña will attend the opening of the exhibition is anyone’s guess, but today she has visited the venue to supervise the preparations.

Marta Ortega | First images in A Coruña of the new president of Inditex. | Carlos Pardellas

Discretion characterizes the little daughter of Amancio Ortega, Inditex brand, although it is true in recent years, Marta Ortega has had a greater international projection, but his public appearances in A Coruña have been linked, almost always, to the activity of the multinational founded by his father or to his other great passion, equestrian. The Casas Novas center, in Arteixo, It is his fiefdom and there he has been seen, punctually, in each and every one of the editions of the International Show Jumping Competition (CSI) of A Coruña, as a rider or among the public, following the competition with interest surrounded by her family. In the Larín compound, some of the most endearing pictures of the executive and her father have been captured, with permission from the video that transcended when The young woman colluded with Inditex headquarters workers to honor Amancio Ortega for his 80th birthday, in March 2016, or the celebrations of her wedding with Torretta, in 2018.

Marta Ortega kisses her father in Casas Novas. | Carlos Pardellas

Those who know the new president of Inditex assure that she is a simple and very sociable woman, with a strong attachment to her life-long circle of A Coruña, like his friends from the Santa María del Mar school. Despite his constant travels, maintains his residence in the attic of the family home of O Parrote, and his two children, Amancio and Matilda, came to the world in a private hospital in A Coruña.

Marta Ortega and her parents, during a Three Kings Parade in A Coruña. | Carlos Pardellas

It is not strange to see her with her little ones in the Marina Park, having dinner with friends in a downtown restaurant or enjoying another of her great hobbies, music, in concerts by artists as diverse as Woody Allen, in the Opera Palace, or the local band Rockers Go To Hell, in the old Garufa pub. Passionate about sports, She has donned her tights to participate in more than one San Silvestre, and she has also been portrayed, along with her parents and children, following the Three Kings Parade in the surroundings of María Pita. Like one more Coruña.