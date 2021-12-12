Warner Bros. has announced the launch of the first trailer for ‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’, the third installment in the spin-off saga of ‘Harry Potter’, with a promotional video that, in fact, includes the first images of the film with Mads Mikkelsen as the new Gellert Grindelwald. The trailer itself will premiere on Monday, December 13, and the film will hit theaters on April 15, 2022.

The video strongly appeals to nostalgia with a brief tribute to the story of “the boy who survived”, to the film saga that this 2021 celebrates its 20th anniversary and to the fandom that lives intensely and with passion the magical world created by JK Rowling. Of course, the really interesting thing comes at minute 1:40, where we return to the corridors of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, which this time also goes through a Muggle, Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler), with unpublished images of ‘The secrets of Dumbledore ‘. In them we see Mikkelsen as Grindelwald and the returns of Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore, Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein, Ezra Miller with unleashed power and of course Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander.

The film is directed by David Yates from a script by Steve Kloves and is completed by Callum Turner, Alison Sudol, Jessica Williams and Poppy Corby-Tuech. ‘Fantastic Animals: Dumbledore’s Secrets’ is set a few years after ‘The Crimes of Grindelwald’, with the whole world in the middle of World War II. Dumbledore will entrust Scamander and his friends with a mission that will take them from Rio de Janeiro to Berlin and he himself will be forced to rethink his position of non-intervention in the coming war.

Reunion

This year that marks the 20th of the theatrical release of ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’, HBO Max is preparing an expected reunion between the protagonists of the franchise in a special similar to that of ‘Friends’ in concept that It will hit the streaming platform on January 1, 2022. In ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’, title of the program, stars of the franchise participate as as Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge) and Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), in addition of course to its three protagonists: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, of whom we have already seen a first photo together that we show you here. The one who is not expected there is Rowling.

So now you know, if you are a true Potterhead for now you have three important dates to mark on your calendar: December 13 release of the trailer for ‘Dumbledore’s Secrets’, January 1 special ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’ on HBO Max and April 15 theatrical release of the third installment of ‘Fantastic Animals’.