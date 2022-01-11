The BRAVE International Combat Week will be, once again, the scene of a milestone for the sport of Mixed martial arts.

During a press conference held this Monday (10) at the Kingdom of Bahrain, it was announced that BRAVE ICW 2022 will host the first edition of the MMA Super Cup.

The Super Cup of MMA is a new tournament promoted in association with KHK Sports, BRAVE CF, the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) and the Bahrain Mixed Martial Arts Federation (BMMAF), with eight teams competing for the title of best nation in the world and the largest prize money ever paid for an amateur tournament of MMA.

The press conference that announced the launch of BICW 2022 took place in the Wyndham Garden Hotel, in Manama, and was in charge of CEO of KHK Sports and president of BRAVE CF, Mohammed Shahid, the president of IMMAF, Kerrith Brown, and the Bahrain MMA Federation, Mohammed Qamber.

The participating teams were selected through IMMAF Senior Global Rankings, and the places were awarded to the six highest ranked countries: Russia, Ukraine, Bahrain, Kazakhstan, Ireland, and Tajikistan.

They will be joined by two wild cards, the Balkan champions and the Arab champions, in the tournament’s knockout bracket.

Each team will be made up of nine wrestlers (7 men and 2 women), one per weight category. Three alternates or alternates, two male athletes and one female athlete, per team will also be allowed.

After the initial draw that determines the quarterfinals, each round consists of nine matches between two teams. Each fight consists of three rounds of three minutes each.

Ties will not be allowed, and additional rounds will be added until one fighter is the winner if the match ends in a tie. The team with the most wins after all the fights will be declared the winner.

The four winners of the first round will meet in the semifinals and finally the two winners of the semifinals will compete in the grand final, for the MMA Super Cup trophy and a check for US $ 100,000.

The runner-up team will take home US $ 75,000 and the winner of the match for third place will take US $ 50,000. The prize money will go to the investment of the respective national federations.

The MMA Super Cup It is the next step towards the vision of His Highness the Sheikh Khaled bin Hamad al Khalifa to reform the MMA industry, changing its landscape from an events business to a sports business under a new model and global regulation and governance.

The BRAVE International Fight Combat and the Inaugural MMA Super Cup will take place in the Kingdom of Bahrain from the 7th to the 12th of March.

The week-long festivities will include the first edition of the MMA Super Cup and BRAVE CF 57, the first card of the year for the truly global promotion of MMA.

