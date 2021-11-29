Internal reports that reveal the dangerousness of Facebook, Instagram and other social networks have caused a large company to abandon forever these places where, until now, they advertised their products. It will cost them millions of euros but they assure that it is worth it.

Companies do a lot to attract attention on social networks, since since companies came to these apps their only objective has been to advertise and differentiate themselves from other companies.

Some use their profiles as billboards, others as meme accounts, others as customer service … but ultimately everyone wants attention, since it is free advertising. Hence, there are companies that accumulate millions of followers.

The problem is that Facebook’s internal research has shown that Instagram is bad for young people’s health, just like Facebook and other competing apps. Hence Lush, a multinational specialized in cosmetics, has decided to leave social networks completely.

The cosmetics company He closed his Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok accounts last Friday. Mark Constantine, the CEO, explained that the decision to ditch their accounts came about because of the proven negative effect that social media has on young people.

“I have spent my entire life avoiding putting harmful ingredients in my products. Now there is overwhelming evidence that we are put in danger by using social media,” Constantine explains in a statement.

The company attracts scores of teenagers, and the company wants to prevent them from suffering the terrifying consequences that social media can bring. As the CEO explains, these are situations as serious as suicide.

In addition, Lush has decided to leave the networks on the most important day in sales of the year: Friday of Black Friday. The company estimates a loss of £ 10 million as a result of this measure. But they assure that it is worth it.

“In the same way that the evidence against climate change was ignored and belittled for decades, concerns about the serious effects of social media are now being widely ignored,” they explain.

The big question now is whether there will be more companies joining this anti-social media movement. Without a doubt, the noise against them and the satiety are beginning to take their toll.