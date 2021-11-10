In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Apple already sells its new iPhone and, although there are few units available in Spain, they are already on sale in a store as important as Amazon.

It did not take long for the first offer on the iPhone 13 to arrive, at least the first serious offer that comes from a store of total and absolute confidence. It is true that it is modest, barely 50 euros, but it already makes Apple’s flagship mobile phone much cheaper just two months after its launch.

We are talking about the iPhone 13 128GB in blue, almost certainly the most demanded by users. Amazon sells it at the moment reduced to 859 euros, although it is a discount that may not last long.

The new iPhone 13 includes an OLED screen, the new A15 Bionic processor, a battery with more capacity and 2 cameras of 12 megapixels with 47% more performance in low light.

That means if you wanted to buy the iPhone 13 something cheaper, you should hurry before the units are sold out, something that can happen at any time.

It is evident that Apple, like other brands, is having serious problems in its supply chain, which is why they have reduced the production of iPads to free up capacity in order to increase that of iPhones, something that shows the Current situation.

In this case, the iPhone 13 takes a small leap from the previous model, and the best thing is that it does so without increasing the price, something that is always good news.

By OLED screen, by WiFi 6 and 5G connectivity and also by the performance of its A15 Bionic processor, it is one of the best mobiles of 2021 without a doubt, and we have been able to verify this first-hand in its analysis.

The only downside that can be put to the Amazon offer on the iPhone 13 is the delivery time, which is not immediate as usual., but it takes more than a week. This is due to the stock problems mentioned above, although it is still a fairly reasonable time when we consider that there is even a shortage in the official Apple Stores.

