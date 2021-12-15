12/15/2021 at 08:00 CET

Although the speed of light is the fastest in the universe, it is also true that material properties can influence the behavior of quantum objects, including the speed at which light propagates.

Electrons also behave differently, depending on whether they are in materials or in free space. Understanding how that behavior occurs is critical for scientists studying the properties of materials and engineers seeking to develop new technologies.

The wave nature of an electron is also very particular and its nature is still being investigated, since knowing it is absolutely necessary for the design of more advanced electronic devices.

Research at UC Santa Barbara, of which Mark Sherwin is lead author, has developed a method for calculating the wave nature of an electron, called a Bloch wave function, from physical measurements.

Rebuilding a ghost

"This is the first time that there has been an experimental reconstruction of a Bloch wave function," explains Mark Sherwin in a statement.

The results of this research have been published in the journal Nature more than 90 years after Felix Bloch, Nobel Prize in Physics in 1952, first described the behavior of electrons in crystalline solids.

Like any elementary particle, electrons can behave as particles and as waves. Its wave properties are described by mathematical objects called wave functions.

These wave functions have both real and imaginary components, making them what mathematicians call “complex” functions. They are like quantum ghosts.

Technological challenge

However, the value of the Bloch wave function of an electron cannot be measured directly, so the observation is limited to the properties related to it.

The challenge has been that, due to the inevitable randomness in a material, electrons hit each other and their wave functions scatter, something that happens extremely quickly, on the order of one hundred femtoseconds (one femtosecond equals one billionth of a second). .

This has prevented researchers from obtaining a sufficiently accurate measurement of the wave properties of the electron in a material, which has so far prevented reconstructing the Bloch wave function.

And this is the problem that the new research has solved: He used a simple material, gallium arsenide (GaAs), an important semiconductor composed of gallium and arsenic, to conduct his experiment.

Feat achieved

All of the electrons in this material, which is used to make devices such as microwave frequency integrated circuits, infrared emitting diodes, laser diodes, and photovoltaic cells, are initially stuck in bonds between the gallium and arsenic atoms.

To break out of this impasse, the researchers used a low-intensity, high-frequency infrared laser to excite the electrons in the material, thereby freeing some of them and making them more mobile.

Thanks to this unexpected mobility, the electrons entered a quantum dynamic that led them first to move away from each other, then to stop, then to accelerate again to finally combine again.

This process is the one that allowed the technological feat, because it has led the electrons to show different Bloch wave functions before combining again with the other electrons.

Quantum and real

The researchers took advantage of this circumstance to observe and measure this entire quantum process and experimentally reconstruct the Bloch wave function for the first time.

They also verified that the parameterized wave functions matched the type of light that is observed experimentally, so the researchers believe they have found a very simple relationship that connects fundamental quantum mechanical theory with real-world experiment.

This result is important because scientists and engineers today have to rely on theories with many little-known parameters to determine the Bloch wave function and thus develop new technology products.

New technological designs

That means that accurately reconstructing the Bloch wave functions in a variety of materials will allow the design and engineering of all sorts of useful and interesting things like lasers, detectors and even some quantum computing architectures, the researchers note.

Now that they have validated the measurement of Bloch wave functions in a material with which they are familiar, the team set out to apply their technique to novel materials and more exotic quasiparticles, hoping to achieve meaningful applications of their discovery.

Reference

Reconstruction of Bloch wavefunctions of holes in a semiconductor. JB Costello et al. Nature volume 599, pages57-61 (2021). DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03940-2

Top image. Artistic creation of the experiment: the induced scattering of electrons by means of a laser (gray wave) allowed the experimental reconstruction of the wave function. Credit: Brian Long.