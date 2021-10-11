In recent years, Timothée Chalamet has established himself as one of Hollywood’s most beloved young stars, all thanks to his talent and charisma. One of his next projects is the film about Willy Wonka’s early years as a chocolatier, a musical production that his fans are looking forward to. This afternoon, through social networks, the 25-year-old interpreter shares the first look at his sweet character. The public is reacting delighted to the new incarnation.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory – 89% was the movie that introduced us to the charming character, a man with a great fascination for sweets who ended up opening his own empire. He was portrayed by Gene Wilder and many years later by Johnny Depp in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – 83%, a film that over the years has earned the respect of fans and has even become cult. Now it is the turn of Timothée Chalamet, who will give us a youth version of the figure. Through Twitter and Instagram, the interpreter reveals the appearance he will take for a new film:

The suspense is terrible, I hope it lasts … 🏭WONKA🍫

It is interesting to note that Timothée Chalamet has followed in the footsteps of Johnny depp as for its characters. Several months ago we saw him play the son of Edward Scissorhands in a car commercial, a commercial in which he starred alongside Winona Ryder; now take the role of Willy Wonka, a character who Johnny made his own on the Tim Burton tape. The young man’s career Chalamet he has been on the right track in recent years and great things are still expected of him. Who would have imagined that that teenager seen for a few minutes in Interstellar would go so far?

At the moment a release date has not been announced for Wonka but we know that it will arrive sometime in 2023, that it is directed by Paul King and that we will see Olivia Colman and Rowan Atkinson in the cast. On the other hand, things are looking good for Chalamet in the last weeks; Duna – 80%, his most recent film, has already been released in theaters in Europe and will soon arrive in America to increase the box office.

Dune stars Paul Atreides (Chalamet), the young heir of a powerful family whose leader accepts the management of the desert planet Arrakis, along with the businesses that belong to the melange spice. The novel is set ten thousand years in the future, with humans unfolding through a feudal-style galactic empire. An unexpected and divine future awaits the inexperienced Paul, becoming both ally and enemies as they try to confront the musings of the Harkonnen, the family that wants to see the Atreides subdued.

Dune was a long-planned production by Denis Villeneuve, however, the coronavirus pandemic crossed the road and dragged the release date until the second half of 2021. As if that were not enough, Warner announced months ago that the film will not only reach cinemas, also to the HBO Max platform, a decision that of course infuriated Denis. At that time, Villeneuve also stated that with the decision to send Dune to HBO Max, Warner Bros. would be killing the franchise. The director pointed out that the streaming industry will never be able to develop productions as large as his new film, and that its transfer to television will only vindicate the power that piracy already has. On October 22 we will find out if he is right, will piracy affect the scope of Dune box office?

