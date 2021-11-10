Adblue is a mandatory additive used by many diesel cars to reduce pollution. And there could be a shortage in the coming months …

Most diesel cars sold in the last 4-5 years use Adblue. You can see right away because next to the fuel cap there is another blue one, where this additive is introduced.

As our colleague Noelia López tells us in Auto Bild, the Adblue It is a colorless, odorless, non-flammable or toxic liquid, but it is corrosive, so it must be disposed of with gloves and goggles.

Its function is to transform the NOx particles that come out through the exhaust pipe of a car into a less harmful mixture for the environment, composed of nitrogen and water vapor.

The AdBlue tank has a capacity of about 17 or 20 liters, which you can fill at a gas station or buy AdBlue cans yourself in stores like Amazon. 10 liters of AdBlue They cost about 20 euros.

Its consumption is low: a deposit lasts between 6,000 and 8,000 kilometers, so depending on what you use the car, it can last between 9 months and a year.

Diesel cars that use it, they cannot function without it. They actually do work, but when you stop the car, you won’t be able to start it again until you put Adblue in the tank.

If you’re about to run out of Adblue, you’d better go buy a bottle, just in case … because the main Adblue factories in Spain and Europe have stopped production.

The cause is the price of gas. It is so expensive that it is very expensive to manufacture.

V16 flash light: write down this name because it will be one of the most listened to in the coming months with the entry into force of the new roadside assistance rule.

According to Auto Bild the company Duslo, which has the largest Adblue plant in Europe, has decided to reduce its production level; while Yara, in Italy, it announces a four-week strike. The German production is also modifying SKW Piesteritz.

In Spain, the most important Adblue plant is that of Fertiberia in Palos de la Frontera. According to different media, it had to stop its production in October and it will remain that way for at least a month.

These stops reduce the stock of Adblue, so a price increase is likely this winter.

Taking into account that a tank lasts between 6,000 and 8,000 kilometers, if you have filled it recently you should not worry, because these production stoppages are only going to last a month at the moment, and the supply crisis is expected to be solved in a few months.

But if your Adblue tank is almost empty, It’s not a bad idea to get a jerrycan, in case prices rise …