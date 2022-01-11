Fatigue was a factor, of course. This game was to have been played on December 23rd. The postponement, things of the pandemic, forced to fit it now, in back to back for Blazers and Nets, but with the visitors forced to cross the country after playing an overtime on Sunday to win, by the hair, the Spurs. In a lot of trouble, one of his only two wins in the last seven games. So, of course, exhaustion influenced the lousy second half of the Nets, who lost in Portland (114-108) and, having said the above, they should have been able to overcome by sheer talent to an impoverished opponent (now 16-24 after two wins in two nights) and playing without Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum Norm Powell and Larry Nance. More pending to see if Lillard returns or if his abdominal injury and the disastrous departure of the team cause a long-term hiatus. The latter is aimed at, they say in Oregon.

Without stars and without too much pressure already in a season that has been ruined, the Blazers are at least capable of rounding up a handful of players with the spirit. And her share of talent: Anfernee Simons (22 years old) is in an excellent moment, in full flood, and finished with 23 points and 11 assists, a benchmark in attack despite her 2/11 in triples. What did not fit on the outside was put between Robert Covington (21 points, 5/7 in triples) and Ben McLemore (20 and 5/8), who they basically shot alone against a rival defense unable to hold a few passes without unstitching. That free buffet and the work of Nurkic, Little, Zeller, Elleby and Dennis Smith Jr gave one of the great joys of the year to the long-suffering fans of the Blazers, who for many minutes thought they would have to end up applauding the effort of their players against a logic that, however, did not appear. Because the Nets are experts at giving gifts.

Anything that can be done to lose, the Nets do. And still, they win much more than they lose, now 25-14 and two games by some Bulls who visit on Wednesday in a stretch of four games in five days and five in seven. A tough calendar against which New Yorkers have no support, no automatisms, no systems, and no identity. Nothing that saves you on nights like this. A day after suffering too much against the Spurs, they lost in Portland because after taking the lead in the second quarter (55-62 at halftime), they were inconsistent, disinterested and transparent in defense in the second half. The Blazers dribbling 3-pointers decided the game, with more intensity from Billups, who were more attentive when it came to defending a bit in a basically defenseless team duel. And more connected in the last quarter. They didn’t catch a plane across the country the day before, true, but they don’t have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The point guard played his second game of the season. For now, draws (1-1).

James Harden did not play due to knee problems, a priori basically a break in that brutal stretch of the calendar in which Nash will have to find ways for Kevin Durant to rest without his team not looking like a cartoon. The forward played more than 42 minutes and even then the Nets didn’t win. He scored 28 points, but only 8 after passing through the locker room. It seemed like he could score as he pleased … but he didn’t have the legs or the head in the game, maybe neither. And the Nets ended up living off two rookies, the productive Cam Thomas (21 points) and the hard-working Day`Ron Sharpe (14 and 7 rebounds). It should not be like that. Not if you have Durant and Kyrie, who played because it was a night out. The point guard seemed cooler than most of his peers, stuff from his custom schedule, but ended up with a sore ankle after a play with Little for which he pointed to the Blazers forward: “I could have broken my ankle.” Nash said “we’ll see”, and that it’s “a nice twist.” So, although the game is over, Kyrie is a doubt to play in Chicago, a duel that can leave the leadership of the East very tilted towards Illinois.

With the Nets coming home later, Kyrie would spend a major bullet if he can’t play tomorrow. But this is the situation that he and his team have chosen. When he played, it was fine without excesses: 22 points on 21 shots, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 losses. But it was not enough for a team that is not a team. That this time he did not have Harden (among others), other days he will have other casualties (at home, always for now, Kyrie) and never has personality, shape, bra. It all depends on the talent, the streaks, the superstars. That’s how it has been in the first half of the season and that’s how it looks like it will be, for better or for worse, from now to the end. With Kyrie some days yes and others no, with Durant tired and with a calendar that will be terrible in the immediate future. There are many things that one thinks could be done differently but, after all, everyone manages their home as they want. There’s no more.

