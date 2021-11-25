11/25/2021 at 23:58 CET

Sweden, Croatia and France signed this Thursday the first victories of the 2021 Davis Cup finals, at the respective venues of Madrid, Turin and Innsbruck, during an opening day that was altered by the positive for covid of the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz, who He was preparing to make his debut in the competition on Friday when he was only 18 years old.

The news of the withdrawal of Alcaraz, the revelation player of 2021, was a new and unexpected setback for the Spanish team, who defends the title without Rafael Nadal, still convalescing from his foot injury, and without Roberto Bautista, who said goodbye to the team 48 hours ago with an ailment in the abdominal area.

The Spanish will begin their Davis match against Ecuador, which will measure the extent of the losses of the champion team, which was quickly joined by Pedro Martínez, also a debutant.

In the first games of these finals the current runner-up, Canada, received a serious correction after losing 3-0 to Sweden in group B.

The brothers Elias and Mikael Ymer defeated Steven Diez (6-4 and 6-2) and Vasek Pospisil (6-4 and 6-4) and the doubles formed by Andre Goransson and Robert Lindstedt defeated 7-6 (5) and 6-4 to Brayden Schur and Pospisil, who was not today the brilliant player who won five of the seven points he played in Madrid two years ago

They also celebrated a 3-0 Croatia in their cross with Australia. in group D, based in Turin.

Marin Cilic beat Alex de De Miñaur (6-1, 5-7 and 6-4) and Borna Gojo beat Alexei Popyrin by 7-6 (5) and 7-5.

Cilic noted after his match that he did not remember “playing this well, for so long” as in the first set and the beginning of the second.

Later, with enormous solvency Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, the first doubles pair on the circuit, beat John Peers and Alex de Miñaur 6-3 and 6-1.

The only clash decided on this day in the doubles was France-Czech Republic, from group C, in favor of the Gauls.

At the Olympia-Halle in Innsbruck, where the covid has forced them to play behind closed doors, Thomas Machac, in his debut in the competition, beat veteran Richard Gasquet 7-6 (3) 6-2, who He was tournament champion with France in 2017 and a finalist in 2013.

Adrian Mannarino started by losing a set to Jiri Vesely, but his comeback (6-7 (1), 6-4 and 6-2) tied France and took the duel to the doubles, in which Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut defeated Jiri Leheka and Tomas Machac 3-6, 6-4 and 6-3.

Friday’s matchday will feature the Spain-Ecuador clashes in Madrid (group A), Serbia-Austria in Innsbruck (group F) and the United States-Italy in Turin (group E).