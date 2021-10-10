Matt Fitzpatrick, during the last Ryder Cup held at Whistling Straits. © .

Matt fitzpatrick and Bernd wiesberger, players of the Ryder Cup 2020, join the stellar squad of the Estrella Damm NA Andalusia Masters and have confirmed that they will play from October 14 to 17 at the Real Club Valderrama.

Fitzpatrick, who played his second Ryder Cup last month at Whistling Straits, returns to Valderrama after his tournament debut in 2019, while Wiesberger, the first Austrian in the European team, returns after his debut at the Estrella Damm NA Andalucía Masters on last year.

The duo will accompany, among others, Jon Rahm, world number one, and Thomas Bjørn, Rafa Cabrera Bello and Martin Kaymer, also Ryder players, on the squad for the second of the three consecutive tournaments to be played on Spanish soil.

“Valderrama is a great field and I really want to go back”, Fitzpatrick declared, who won his sixth European Tour title last year at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. “It is a tricky route and you have to keep the ball in play, a challenge that we all want to face.”

Bernd Wiesberger, first Austrian to play the Ryder Cup. © .

Wiesberger, Winner of eight European Tour titles, he added: “Last year I had a wonderful time playing at Valderrama. It is a field with a lot of history and a fantastic challenge ”.

“For me it has been a great year as I won in Denmark and played the Ryder Cup. I am confident that I will maintain this momentum and finish the season with good results.”

Last year, Martin Kaymer, a two-time major winner, only relented in the Estrella Damm NA Andalusia Masters Before the push of the American John Catlin, who will return to the Real Club Valderrama to defend one of the three European Tour titles that he won in the space of eight months. After winning Spain, he won the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open three weeks later and then the Austrian Golf Open in April this year.

Tickets to enjoy this year’s edition of the Estrella Damm NA Andalusia Masters They are already on sale, and the flexibility of the offer allows you to choose between individual accesses for each day, four-day passes or weekend passes, with preferential rates for children under 14, federated or people with reduced mobility.

Tickets can be purchased from the Tickets menu on the tournament website, at edamgolf.es or at Fever.

The Estrella Damm NA Andalusia Masters, European Tour tournament valid for the Race to Dubai that is held thanks to the essential collaboration of Real Club Valderrama, is sponsored by Estrella Damm and the Ministry of Tourism, Regeneration, Justice and Local Administration of the Junta de Andalucía, in addition to being co-financed with European funds and having been declared an event of exceptional public interest by the Government of Spain. The tournament also has the support of the Diputación de Cádiz, Exterior Plus, Hero, Rolex and Santander Private Banking. Callaway, Cinco Jotas, Enterprise, Gadira, Kyocera, La Reserva Club Sotogrande, Marca, the Royal Andalusian Golf Federation, SO / Sotogrande, Varma and Volvo are official suppliers.