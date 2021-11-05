11/04/2021 at 19:54 CET

Laura Amores

The Provincial Court has sentenced Jose Rafael López A. to five years, six months and one day in prison for sexually abusing a five-year-old girl in a bar in Sant Antoni. In addition, the convicted person is prohibited from approaching less than 500 meters from the minor for a period of nine years, the obligation to compensate the victim with 8,000 euros and must participate in sex education programs.

In turn, he will be imposed the measure of probation to be executed after the completion of the prison sentence for a period of seven years. You will also have to pay the procedural costs.

It has been considered as aggravate breach of trust of which the condemned man made use, since there was “a previous relationship of friendship between him and the minor”, with the concurrence of the mitigation of repair of the damage. The convicted person consigned the amount of 6,000 euros in his name prior to the oral trial held on October 6.

The events occurred on July 27, 2020, between 6.15pm and 7.30pm, in a bar in Sant Antoni, when Jose Rafael López A., of legal age and of Paraguayan origin, accompanied the minor under five years of age to the bathroom. Once there, “He closed the latch and, with the intention of satisfying her sexual desires, making use of the security and tranquility that the previous friendship between them had provided, undressed her, sat her on top and, swinging her, brushed her genitals with his penis , at least on the outside “. As a consequence of these events, the least suffered “vulvar dilation with erythema,” according to the sentence.

The sentence indicates that on the day of the events, the convicted man “had previously ingested alcohol, despite which he kept his intellectual and volitional faculties intact.”

The defendant will continue in provisional prison until the final sentence. He entered on August 3, 2020.