(CNNMexico) – Many Latin Americans take the week of Thanksgiving to visit their relatives in the United States and take advantage of the offers of the famous ‘Black Friday’ and the most recent Cyber ​​Monday.

If you are within this group, the following list of mobile apps will help you make the most of the discounts and offers that businesses will grant in the United States during ‘Black Friday’ and the rest of the weekend.

Warning: Most of these applications require the use of mobile data or internet access to function, so it will be necessary for you to have a connection to consult their contents.

The holy grail of Black Friday: TGI

Rated as the app number by AppAdvice for Black Friday shopping, TGI acts as a concentrate of databases of offers from the main chains and department stores in the United States: Best Buy, Target, Macy, Lowes, Walmart among dozens more.

The app has the data of more than 10,000 offers and discounts, allows to make price comparisons between stores, create shopping lists and even has the ability to notify the user in real time when a product receives a discount or price reduction in addition to the one announced .

How much is it?

The app is free and is available for:

ios

Android

What if it is not the cheapest? Use ShopSavvy

Before, you had to go to several stores and check which of all the price was the best. During ‘Black Friday’ that possibility is complicated or close to impossible due to the times and number of people in the shops. With ShopSavvy the user has the possibility of scanning the barcode of the product he wishes to purchase and the application will cross-check the information with the database of other businesses, in order to deliver a price comparison. If you do not have time to get to the store or there is a fear that someone else will buy it, the app offers the possibility of buying the product at that very moment (as long as it is available).

How much is it?

The app is free and is available for:

ios

Android

If it is not with one, it is with another: Dealnews

Similar to TGI Black Friday, Dealnews is a repository with all the offers, advertisements and promotions of physical and online stores. The app allows you to know offers, points of sale and even create specific alerts in the event that a product you are looking for falls in price in a store.

How much is it?

The app is free and is available for:

ios

Android

Plan to your parking lot: Point Inside

If more than taking advantage of online, you are one of those who buy in physical stores Point Inside is the best ally. The application allows you to find the stores or shopping centers closest to your location with discounts, the fastest way to get to them, it includes maps with the names and types of stores of each shopping center and even in some it offers parking maps to that you plan where you will leave the car.

How much is it?

The app is free and is available for:

ios

Android

Avoid problems with Amazon

Most of the large department and retail chains, such as Wal-Mart, have mobile apps and e-commerce services. However, none of them surpass Amazon in catalog, variety and logistics processes.

The application of the online sales site not only offers you access to the entire product catalog (the app even has a special section for ‘Black Friday’ offers), but it will also function as a price comparator or as your last Hope at home that you will not find the product you are looking for in physical stores, you can buy it and have it at the door of your house or hotel in less than three business days.

How much is it?

The app is free and is available for:

ios

Android

