Five charging errors that are wearing down the battery of your mobile phone

Taking care of the mobile phone battery can be easier than you imagine, but many of us make several mistakes when charging, due to haste or need of the moment.

Battery durability is essential for the life of the phone, and although technology has advanced, guaranteeing several extra hours compared to previous generations, it can always be affected.

We show you below the five most common charging mistakes that we all make. Let’s try to avoid them so that the mobile phone can work in the best way.

Using mobile phone while charging

In our quest to maintain 100% battery charge, we even use our connected smartphone. And this situation can even generate explosions, depending on the quality of the charger. So the best thing, besides using an original cable and connector, is to keep the phone unused if it is plugged in.

Not work with original charger

“Cheap is expensive,” says a saying. Many times we have to look for generic chargers for our smartphones, either because the original one has reached its final moments or because we don’t have it on hand. The most recommended is always to use an official phone charger, adapted to your specific needs.

Wait for the battery to stay at 0%

Never expect the phone battery to completely drain. Try to have the charger on hand, in case something unexpected happens.

Keep the mobile case when charging it

As we all know, the mobile phone always gives off heat, but it is somewhat higher when charging. The main recommendation is to remove your protector when it is connected, and put it back when you are going to use it.

Using a low quality power bank

These portable chargers are very useful on a daily basis, especially when traveling or being on the street. But we don’t always buy the ones that are of higher quality. As the friends of computer Today, “A portable battery of questionable quality can potentially generate a voltage lower or higher than what your smartphone is designed to handle.” So stay tuned, looking for the best for your mobile phone.